EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies largely muted, Philippine peso firms

Jan 12 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the U.S. dollar at 0201 GMT.
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
145.110
145.28
+0.12
Sing dlr
1.330
1.3307
+0.07
Taiwan dlr
31.111
31.103
-0.03
Korean won
1314.200
1312.9
-0.10
Baht
35.020
35.06
+0.11
Peso
55.940
56.09
+0.27
Rupiah
15560.000
15545
-0.10
Rupee
83.028
83.0275
0.00
Ringgit
4.641
4.644
+0.06
Yuan
7.161
7.167
+0.08
Change so far in 2024
Currency
Latest bid
End 2023
Pct Move
Japan yen
145.110
141.060
-2.79
Sing dlr
1.330
1.319
-0.80
Taiwan dlr
31.111
30.735
-1.21
Korean won
1314.200
1288.000
-1.99
Baht
35.020
34.165
-2.44
Peso
55.940
55.388
-0.99
Rupiah
15560.000
15395.000
-1.06
Rupee
83.028
83.208
+0.22
Ringgit
4.641
4.590
-1.10
Yuan
7.161
7.098
-0.89
Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E
Asian stock markets https://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4
(Compiled by Echha Jain in Bengaluru)
