EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies largely muted, Philippine peso firms

January 11, 2024 — 09:04 pm EST

Jan 12 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the U.S. dollar at 0201 GMT.

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

145.110

145.28

+0.12

Sing dlr

1.330

1.3307

+0.07

Taiwan dlr

31.111

31.103

-0.03

Korean won

1314.200

1312.9

-0.10

Baht

35.020

35.06

+0.11

Peso

55.940

56.09

+0.27

Rupiah

15560.000

15545

-0.10

Rupee

83.028

83.0275

0.00

Ringgit

4.641

4.644

+0.06

Yuan

7.161

7.167

+0.08

Change so far in 2024

Currency

Latest bid

End 2023

Pct Move

Japan yen

145.110

141.060

-2.79

Sing dlr

1.330

1.319

-0.80

Taiwan dlr

31.111

30.735

-1.21

Korean won

1314.200

1288.000

-1.99

Baht

35.020

34.165

-2.44

Peso

55.940

55.388

-0.99

Rupiah

15560.000

15395.000

-1.06

Rupee

83.028

83.208

+0.22

Ringgit

4.641

4.590

-1.10

Yuan

7.161

7.098

-0.89

(Compiled by Echha Jain in Bengaluru)

