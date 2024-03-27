EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies largely muted; Indonesian rupiah falls 0.2%

March 28 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0208 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
151.320
151.32
+0.00
Sing dlr
1.348
1.3476
+0.00
Taiwan dlr
32.013
31.998
-0.05
Korean won
1347.600
1348.7
+0.08
Baht
36.415
36.36
-0.15
Peso
56.270
56.23
-0.07
Rupiah
15880.000
15850
-0.19
Rupee
83.373
83.3725
+0.00
Ringgit
4.730
4.73
+0.00
Yuan
7.227
7.2265
-0.01
Change so far in 2024
Currency
Latest bid
End 2023
Pct Move
Japan yen
151.320
141.060
-6.78
Sing dlr
1.348
1.319
-2.11
Taiwan dlr
32.013
30.735
-3.99
Korean won
1347.600
1288.000
-4.42
Baht
36.415
34.165
-6.18
Peso
56.270
55.388
-1.57
Rupiah
15880.000
15395.000
-3.05
Rupee
83.373
83.208
-0.20
Ringgit
4.730
4.590
-2.96
Yuan
7.227
7.098
-1.79
(Compiled by Poonam Behura in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
