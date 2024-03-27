EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies largely muted; Indonesian rupiah falls 0.2%

March 28 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0208 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

151.320

151.32

+0.00

Sing dlr

1.348

1.3476

+0.00

Taiwan dlr

32.013

31.998

-0.05

Korean won

1347.600

1348.7

+0.08

Baht

36.415

36.36

-0.15

Peso

56.270

56.23

-0.07

Rupiah

15880.000

15850

-0.19

Rupee

83.373

83.3725

+0.00

Ringgit

4.730

4.73

+0.00

Yuan

7.227

7.2265

-0.01

Change so far in 2024

Currency

Latest bid

End 2023

Pct Move

Japan yen

151.320

141.060

-6.78

Sing dlr

1.348

1.319

-2.11

Taiwan dlr

32.013

30.735

-3.99

Korean won

1347.600

1288.000

-4.42

Baht

36.415

34.165

-6.18

Peso

56.270

55.388

-1.57

Rupiah

15880.000

15395.000

-3.05

Rupee

83.373

83.208

-0.20

Ringgit

4.730

4.590

-2.96

Yuan

7.227

7.098

-1.79

(Compiled by Poonam Behura in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Poonam.Behura@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.