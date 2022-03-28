EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies largely flat; Korean won, Thai baht gain

March 29 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0213 GMT.
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
123.710
123.91
+0.16
Sing dlr
1.360
1.3606
+0.07
Taiwan dlr
28.780
28.755
-0.09
Korean won
1220.900
1227.3
+0.52
Baht
33.710
33.75
+0.12
Peso
52.110
52.07
-0.08
Rupiah
14360.000
14362
+0.01
Rupee
0.00
76.155
0.00
Ringgit
4.221
4.2145
-0.15
Yuan
6.367
6.372
+0.09
Change so far in 2022
Currency
Latest bid
End 2021
Pct Move
Japan yen
123.710
115.08
-6.98
Sing dlr
1.360
1.3490
-0.78
Taiwan dlr
28.780
27.676
-3.84
Korean won
1220.900
1188.60
-2.65
Baht
33.710
33.39
-0.95
Peso
52.110
50.99
-2.15
Rupiah
14360.000
14250
-0.77
Rupee
0.00
74.33
-2.40
Ringgit
4.221
4.1640
-1.35
Yuan
6.367
6.3550
-0.18
(Compiled by Harshita Swaminathan)
