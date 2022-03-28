EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies largely flat; Korean won, Thai baht gain

March 29 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0213 GMT.

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

123.710

123.91

+0.16

Sing dlr

1.360

1.3606

+0.07

Taiwan dlr

28.780

28.755

-0.09

Korean won

1220.900

1227.3

+0.52

Baht

33.710

33.75

+0.12

Peso

52.110

52.07

-0.08

Rupiah

14360.000

14362

+0.01

Rupee

0.00

76.155

0.00

Ringgit

4.221

4.2145

-0.15

Yuan

6.367

6.372

+0.09

Change so far in 2022

Currency

Latest bid

End 2021

Pct Move

Japan yen

123.710

115.08

-6.98

Sing dlr

1.360

1.3490

-0.78

Taiwan dlr

28.780

27.676

-3.84

Korean won

1220.900

1188.60

-2.65

Baht

33.710

33.39

-0.95

Peso

52.110

50.99

-2.15

Rupiah

14360.000

14250

-0.77

Rupee

0.00

74.33

-2.40

Ringgit

4.221

4.1640

-1.35

Yuan

6.367

6.3550

-0.18

(Compiled by Harshita Swaminathan)

