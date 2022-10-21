EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies kept in check by aggressive U.S. rate hike bets

By Jaskiran Singh

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Emerging Asian currencies remained on the back foot against a resilient dollar on Friday as hawkish headlines from the U.S. Federal Reserve dampened risk sentiment, with China's yuan nearing a 14-year low.

Globally, risk sentiment remained subdued after a dip in U.S. jobless claims and comments from a Fed official reinforced an aggressive stance in hiking interest rates that many investors fear could plunge the world's largest economy into recession.

The U.S. dollar index =USD edged higher on the back of surging Treasury yields, with the yield on the 10-year note US10YT=RR at a 14-year high. USD/US/

"A relentless rise in U.S. 10-year yields, yuan depreciation pressures, lack of positive China policy shifts post-Party Congress, and signs of a slowdown in external demand had contributed to sour sentiment in Asian credit markets," said analysts at DBS Group.

Among Asian emerging currencies, the yuan CNY=CFXS weakened the most on the day, falling 0.4%. It was set to depreciate 0.7% so far over the week.

China, the region's biggest trading partner, has seen a steady decline in its currency for most of the year, driven by the surging dollar and stringent COVID lockdowns which are weighing heavily on the economy and raising risks of capital outflows.

Malaysia's ringgit MYR= was down as much as 0.2% and trading at near a 25-year-low, where it has been since mid-September, weighed by a mix of global growth headwinds, rising Treasury yields, and political uncertainty at home.

"A potent mix of buoyant U.S. Treasury yields, elevated global growth concerns, as well as domestic election uncertainty continue to weigh on the ringgit," analysts at Maybank said.

"On global growth risks, lack of clearer signs of easing in COVID-zero stance from Chinese authorities could spillover negatively to ringgit given tight Malaysia-China linkages."

The Southeast Asian country reported annual inflation of 4.5% in September, slightly less than forecast and below the 4.7% seen in August. That could have a bearing on the upcoming central bank monetary policy meeting in the first week of November.

Meanwhile, a Reuters poll showed bearish bets on Asian currencies continued to hold steady in the shadow of a soaring greenback, with short positions in the Chinese yuan, which have been at multi-year highs in recent times, marginally rising in the last two weeks.

Elsewhere in Asia, the South Korean won KRW=KFTC and the Thai baht THB=TH depreciated about 0.3%, respectively, while Vietnam's dong VND=VN hit a fresh record low.

The Philippine peso PHP=, which has been the worst performing currency in the region, remained largely flat, while the Indonesian rupiah IDR= and Singapore dollar SGD= edged marginally lower at 0.1%.

Equities across the region were mixed, with Singapore's benchmark index .STI losing 0.8% on one end and Indonesian shares .JKSE adding 0.6%.

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0321 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

-0.08

-23.41

.N225

-0.32

-6.50

China

CNY=CFXS

-0.43

-12.31

.SSEC

0.44

-16.25

India

INR=IN

0.00

-10.19

.NSEI

0.00

1.21

Indonesia

IDR=

-0.12

-8.58

.JKSE

0.55

6.64

Malaysia

MYR=

-0.17

-12.06

.KLSE

0.34

-6.18

Philippines

PHP=

+0.02

-13.40

.PSI

-0.34

-15.26

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

-0.26

-17.29

.KS11

0.21

-25.35

Singapore

SGD=

-0.11

-5.35

.STI

-0.76

-3.97

Taiwan

TWD=TP

-0.19

-13.97

.TWII

-0.52

-29.31

Thailand

THB=TH

-0.26

-12.91

.SETI

0.16

-3.76

(Reporting by Jaskiran Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((Jaskiran.Singh@thomsonreuters.com;))

