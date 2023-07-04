EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies inch higher, Thai politics in focus

By Upasana Singh

July 4 (Reuters) - Most Asian emerging currencies rose on Tuesday, while investors turned their attention to Thailand's political progress with the parliament expected to endorse the house speaker later in the day.

The Thai baht THB=TH, among the top gainers in the region, strengthened 0.4%.

Late on Monday, in what is being seen as a compromise between the Move Forward party and the Pheu Thai party, the alliance veteran politician Wan Muhamad Noor Matha for the house speaker post.

The speaker is expected to table a joint session of parliament later this month to decide on a prime minister, which requires the votes of more than half of the 750 members of the bicameral legislature.

"Further progress in the appointment of the new PM could bolster investor confidence, supporting equity inflows into Thailand and helping the baht recover its post-election loss," said Wei Liang Chang, a macro strategist at DBS Bank.

Meanwhile, Malaysia's central bank will leave its key interest rate unchanged at 3.00% on Thursday and keep it there for the rest of the year, marking the end of its modest tightening cycle, a Reuters poll found.

The ringgit MYR=, which is among the worst performing currencies in the region this year, firmed 0.1% on Tuesday.

"The risk of additional tightening will rise more noticeably, in our view, if inflationary pressures build from the implementation of targeted fuel subsidies," OCBC's senior ASEAN economist Lavanya Venkateswaran said in a note.

South Korea's won KRW=KFTC advanced 0.5% after data showed the country's consumer inflation slowed more than expected and hit a 21-month low. However, Bank of Korea warned core inflation might stay higher than its earlier projection.

Elsewhere, the Chinese yuan CNY=CFXS rose 0.2%, while the Indian rupee INR=IN and the Singapore dollar SGD= appreciated 0.1% each.

Indonesia's rupiah IDR= was trading flat.

Stock markets in the region were broadly lower, with equities in Kuala Lumpur .KLSE falling 0.4% to lead losses. Shares in Seoul .KS11 and Singapore .STI dipped 0.2% each.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** China to restrict exports of chipmaking materials as U.S. mulls new curbs

** MISC MISC.KL down 1.4% and IHH Healthcare IHHH.KL down 1.7% lead losses on Malaysia's benchmark index

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0343 GMT.

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

+0.02

-9.35

.N225

-0.91

28.17

China

CNY=CFXS

+0.16

-4.61

.SSEC

0.06

5.07

India

INR=IN

+0.07

+1.00

.NSEI

0.00

6.72

Indonesia

IDR=

+0.00

+3.63

.JKSE

0.01

-2.24

Malaysia

MYR=

+0.11

-5.58

.KLSE

-0.39

-7.02

Philippines

PHP=

+0.11

+0.80

.PSI

-0.04

-0.93

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

+0.48

-2.87

.KS11

-0.22

16.12

Singapore

SGD=

+0.07

-0.76

.STI

-0.17

-1.53

Taiwan

TWD=TP

-0.01

-1.37

.TWII

0.12

20.98

Thailand

THB=TH

+0.41

-1.24

.SETI

-0.10

-9.79

(Reporting by Upasana Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

((Upasana.Singh@thomsonreuters.com;))

