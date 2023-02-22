EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies inch higher; Philippine peso, S.Korean won top gainers

February 22, 2023 — 09:15 pm EST

Written by Reuters ->

Feb 23 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0211 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

134.820

134.9

+0.06

Sing dlr

1.339

1.3403

+0.10

Taiwan dlr

30.455

30.504

+0.16

Korean won

1302.200

1304.9

+0.21

Baht

34.595

34.62

+0.07

Peso

55.000

55.15

+0.27

Rupiah

15190.000

15200

+0.07

Rupee

82.850

82.85

+0.00

Ringgit

4.433

4.439

+0.14

Yuan

6.893

6.89

-0.04

Change so far in 2023

Currency

Latest bid

End 2022

Pct Move

Japan yen

134.820

131.110

-2.75

Sing dlr

1.339

1.340

+0.06

Taiwan dlr

30.455

30.708

+0.83

Korean won

1302.200

1264.500

-2.90

Baht

34.595

34.585

-0.03

Peso

55.000

55.670

+1.22

Rupiah

15190.000

15565.000

+2.47

Rupee

82.850

82.720

-0.16

Ringgit

4.433

4.400

-0.74

Yuan

6.893

6.900

+0.11

(Compiled by Himanshi Akhand in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Himanshi.Akhand@thomsonreuters.com))

