EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies inch higher; Philippine peso, S.Korean won top gainers

Feb 23 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0211 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
134.820
134.9
+0.06
Sing dlr
1.339
1.3403
+0.10
Taiwan dlr
30.455
30.504
+0.16
Korean won
1302.200
1304.9
+0.21
Baht
34.595
34.62
+0.07
Peso
55.000
55.15
+0.27
Rupiah
15190.000
15200
+0.07
Rupee
82.850
82.85
+0.00
Ringgit
4.433
4.439
+0.14
Yuan
6.893
6.89
-0.04
Change so far in 2023
Currency
Latest bid
End 2022
Pct Move
Japan yen
134.820
131.110
-2.75
Sing dlr
1.339
1.340
+0.06
Taiwan dlr
30.455
30.708
+0.83
Korean won
1302.200
1264.500
-2.90
Baht
34.595
34.585
-0.03
Peso
55.000
55.670
+1.22
Rupiah
15190.000
15565.000
+2.47
Rupee
82.850
82.720
-0.16
Ringgit
4.433
4.400
-0.74
Yuan
6.893
6.900
+0.11
(Compiled by Himanshi Akhand in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
((Himanshi.Akhand@thomsonreuters.com))
