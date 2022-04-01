EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies in losses as recession risks, geopolitics weigh

By Harshita Swaminathan

April 1 (Reuters) - Most Asian currencies weakened on Friday, as the combination of recessionary risks from brief inversions in U.S. Treasury yield curves and peace talks between Russia and Ukraine making little headway spurred selling in risky assets.

The Thai baht THB=TH shed 0.3% to trade at 33.35 to the dollar, snapping a three-day winning streak, while the Singapore dollar SGD= and Malaysian ringgit MYR= lost about 0.1% each.

The spread between two-year US2YT=RR and 10-year US10YT=RR U.S. Treasury yields remained razor-thin, with the yield curve briefly inverting twice in the span of a few hours, further stoking fears of a recession in the world's largest economy.

"The likelihood of an inverted yield curve and the inferred recession risks continue to ... infiltrate the global macro narrative," Mizuho Bank analyst Vishnu Varathan said in a note.

Bond yields in Asia rose slightly, with benchmark 10-year yields in Singapore SG10YT=RR and Indonesia ID10YT=RR ticking up 34 basis points and 6 basis points respectively.

Talks between Russia and Ukraine are also set to resume later on Friday, with Ukraine preparing for further attacks. Russian President Vladimir Putin also demanded Europe pay in roubles for its gas imports, threatening to halt supply.

Among currencies, the Philippine peso PHP= remained buoyant, gaining 0.2%, in its second straight session of gains, while the Indonesian rupiah IDR= advanced 0.1%.

"Recent comments on policy normalisation by BSP Governor Diokno, as well as a bearish turn in oil look to be supporting PHP sentiments", analysts at Maybank said in a note.

Media reports have quoted the Philippines' central bank chief saying the central bank plans to begin policy normalisation in the second half of the year, and interest rates might reach 2.75% by 2023.

Philippine stocks, however, sank 1.3%.

Oil prices also tumbled on news that the Unites States will release 1 million barrels of oil per day, the largest ever release from strategic reserves, to quell soaring prices. O/R

Meanwhile, consumer price growth in Indonesia beat market expectations and hit a two-year high in March, but stayed within the central bank's target range.

"Any further signs of price pressures seeping in could see (Bank Indonesia) start raising rates earlier rather than later," analysts at Maybank added.

The U.S. dollar =USD also found support ahead of a jobs report, which was expected to show a fall in unemployment, further bolstering the case for a more aggressive rate hike at the Federal Reserve's next policy meeting in May.

Among stocks, markets in Shanghai .SSEC surged 0.6%, set to end the week 1.9% higher despite a COVID lockdown there.

Other stocks were mixed, with markets in Kuala Lumpur .KLSE rising 0.3% while those in Jakarta .JKSE falling 0.1%.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Industrial stocks GT Capital GTCAP.PS, SM Investments SM.PS and JG Summit JGS.PS top losers on Philippine index, down between 2.1% and 2.7% each

** Japan's yen JPY= set for a weekly loss of 0.4%

** Singapore opens its doors to fully vaccinated travelers today, without requiring quarantine, COVID travel pass

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0213 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

-0.75

-6.12

.N225

-0.40

-3.75

China

CNY=CFXS

-0.20

+0.05

.SSEC

0.62

-10.09

India

INR=IN

+0.00

-1.92

.NSEI

0.20

0.84

Indonesia

IDR=

+0.08

-0.75

.JKSE

-0.13

7.31

Malaysia

MYR=

-0.12

-1.05

.KLSE

0.32

1.59

Philippines

PHP=

+0.20

-1.19

.PSI

-1.24

-0.12

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

-0.30

-2.21

.KS11

-0.64

-7.98

Singapore

SGD=

-0.07

-0.50

.STI

0.05

9.17

Taiwan

TWD=TP

-0.29

-3.54

.TWII

-0.70

-3.56

Thailand

THB=TH

-0.33

+0.09

.SETI

-0.04

2.23

(Reporting by Harshita Swaminathan; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)

((Harshita.Swaminathan@thomsonreuters.com))

