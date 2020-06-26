EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies held back by virus case surge, rupiah falls

* Graphic: World FX rates http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh * Graphic: Foreign flows into Asian stocks https://tmsnrt.rs/3f2vwbA * Indonesian rupiah weakens as local infections rise * S. Korean markets outperform By Shriya Ramakrishnan June 26 (Reuters) - Asian currencies struggled for direction in choppy trade on Friday with Indonesia's rupiah <IDR=> trailing the rest of the region with a half percent fall after the country reported another surge in coronavirus infections. A generally improved mood pushed several of the region's stock markets higher, with South Korean shares <.KS11> and the won <KRW=KFTC> outperforming, boosted by a 3% jump for Samsung Electronics <005930.KS> and improved consumer sentiment data. Worries about the growing number of coronavirus infections have kept investors on edge this week, denting hopes for a swift global economic recovery and pushing stock markets across the region lower. However, the stimulus pumped into the financial system by the world's major central banks has kept cash flowing towards stocks and emerging markets. "The previous surge in demand for USD (back in March) is now fading, and there is plenty of liquidity support globally," said Christopher Wong, a senior FX strategist at Maybank Singapore. "The sticking point is, though, will job losses come back, and how a second wave of infections pan out." Bank of Korea said it will extend its temporary offer of an unlimited of amount of money through repo operations for another month, adding it would actively provide liquidity should volatility rise in financial markets. [nS6N2DF003] The South Korean market has also benefited this week from an easing in tensions with North Korea, after the latter decided to suspend its military action plan. Stock markets in Singapore <.STI> and Thailand <.SETI> reversed course after steep losses in the previous session to rise around 1%, helped by gains in the financial and energy sector, respectively. Philippine stocks <.PSI> fell and the peso <PHP=> gained 0.2%, a day after the country's central bank surprisingly cut interest rates for a fourth time this year.[nL4N2E21JZ] Jennifer Lomboy, a portfolio manager at First Metro Asset Management, said that weakness in the peso was relatively capped overnight by an ample supply of dollars. ING analysts expect Philippine central bank Governor Benjamin Diokno to refrain from further policy rate cuts and instead turn to reducing reserve requirements should it need to ease policy further. Financial markets in China and Taiwan were closed for holidays. HIGHLIGHTS: ** Indonesia's 3-year benchmark yield is up 2.7 basis points at 6.284%​​ while the Philippine 10-year benchmark yield is unchanged at 3.336% ** Top gainers on the Thailand's SETI <.SETI> include Internet Thailand PCL <INET.BK> up 10.74% at 2.68 baht, Royal Orchid Hotel Thailand PCL <ROH.BK> up ​ 10.57% at 34 baht ** Top gainers in Singapore are Mapletree Commercial Trust <MACT.SI> up 2.59% at S$1.98, Capitaland Mall Trust <CMLT.SI> up 2.53% at S$2.03, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Ltd <OCBC.SI> up ​ 1.79% at S$9.1 ** In the Philippines, top losers are Bloomberry Resorts Corp <BLOOM.PS> down -2.63% at 7.4 peso; DMCI Holdings Inc <DMC.PS> down -2.39% at 4.09 peso; San Miguel Corp <SMC.PS> down -2.01% at 97.5 peso Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0413 GMT COUNTRY FX FX DAILY FX YTD INDEX STOCKS STOCK RIC % % DAILY S YTD % % Japan <JPY= +0.05 +1.37 <.N22 1.21 -4.77 > 5> India <INR= 0.00 -5.66 <.NSE 0.76 -14.8 IN> I> 1 Indonesi <IDR= -0.53 -2.08 <.JKS 0.11 -22.1 a > E> 9 Malaysia <MYR= +0.02 -4.35 <.KLS -0.05 -6.32 > E> Philippi <PHP= +0.16 +1.50 <.PSI -0.31 -21.9 nes > > 6 S.Korea <KRW= +0.52 -3.51 <.KS1 1.27 -2.66 KFTC> 1> Singapor <SGD= +0.03 -3.33 <.STI 0.90 -18.9 e > > 0 Thailand <THB= +0.13 -3.14 <.SET 1.08 -15.1 TH> I> 7 (Reporting by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Kim Coghill) ((Shriya.Ramakrishnan@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061822842 ;)) Keywords: EMERGING MARKETS/ASIA

