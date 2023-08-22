EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies gain slightly amid intervention as U.S. yields surge

By Navya Mittal

Aug 22 - Asian currencies inched marginally higher on Tuesday, even as rising U.S. yields pushed up the dollar against most global currencies, while the Philippines' central bank said it may intervene in the foreign exchange market to support the currency.

Central banks in Thailand and China also took steps to put a floor under their currencies, just as India and Indonesia had done last week.

The surge in U.S. yields has taken 10-year Treasury levels US/ to their highest since 2007, just before the global financial crisis, spurring a flight of capital into the dollar.

Analysts at DBS said that "duration fears have become palpable" with such high U.S. yields and "with risk events just ahead amidst thin liquidity", the yields could overshoot towards 4.5-4.6%.

The Philippine peso PHP= strengthened by 0.1% after the central bank said it could intervene to prevent a repeat of last year's slump in the peso to 60 to the dollar, with the currency having weakened since mid-July, to hit its lowest level on Aug.14 since November.

Following suit, Thailand's central bank also flagged that it may step in to limit any excessive volatility in the baht currency. The Thai baht THB=TH rose marginally by 0.09%.

The Thai currency has been volatile since the May 14 election that resulted in a political deadlock. But Tuesday's return of fugitive former premier Thaksin Shinawatra from 17 years in self-exile coincides with a bid by his political allies to form a new government with some of their biggest rivals.

Meanwhile, traders are bracing for the U.S Federal Reserve's annual symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, which starts on August 24, amid expectations that central banks could keep rates higher for longer.

"It is unlikely that any central bank will declare victory in the fight against inflation; still, investors watch for any hint that the end of hiking cycle is near," OCBC analysts said.

Most Asian stocks gained, with shares in Thailand .SETI climbing nearly 1%, marking their best day since July 31, while equities in Manila .PSI slipped more than 1%, hitting their lowest since Nov. 10.

Jakarta's benchmark index .JKSE rose 0.6%, while the domestic currency IDR= fell marginally after Indonesia's current account for the second quarter swung into a deficit for the first time in two years.

Separately, a Reuters poll showed Bank Indonesia will keep its key interest rate steady at 5.75% for a seventh straight meeting on Thursday.

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0637 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

+0.16

-10.16

.N225

0.92

23.87

China

CNY=CFXS

-0.04

-5.28

.SSEC

0.93

1.05

India

INR=IN

+0.05

-0.42

.NSEI

0.19

7.32

Indonesia

IDR=

-0.02

+1.58

.JKSE

0.64

0.86

Malaysia

MYR=

+0.02

-5.29

.KLSE

0.08

-2.93

Philippines

PHP=

+0.12

-1.01

.PSI

-1.03

-5.19

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

+0.53

-5.32

.KS11

0.28

12.49

Singapore

SGD=

+0.18

-1.12

.STI

0.04

-2.95

Taiwan

TWD=TP

+0.03

-3.90

.TWII

0.34

16.27

Thailand

THB=TH

+0.09

-1.45

.SETI

0.98

-7.66

Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Asian stock markets https://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

(Reporting by Navya Mittal in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema)

((Navya.Mittal@thomsonreuters.com;))

