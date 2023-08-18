EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies gain as yuan firms, stocks fall on US rate woes

By Himanshi Akhand

Aug 18 (Reuters) - Emerging Asian currencies traded higher on Friday, tracking gains in China's yuan after the People's Bank of China set the daily fixing much higher than expected, while the dollar trimmed some of its gains from earlier in the week.

The South Korean won KRW=KFTC and the Singaporean dollar SGD= appreciated 0.4% and 0.1%, respectively.

Malaysia's ringgit MYR= gained 0.2%, even as data showed that the country's economic growth dropped to 2.9% in the second quarter, hitting the lowest in nearly two years due to weaker exports and a global slowdown.

Bank Negara Malaysia also said the country's full-year economic expansion will come in at the lower end of the 4% to 5% range it had forecast earlier, citing global headwinds.

The ringgit was still on track for its worst week in nearly two months.

The Philippine peso PHP=, which hit its lowest level since November on Monday, added 0.5%. The peso is set to post its first weekly gain in five weeks.

The Philippine central bank left its benchmark interest rate steady at 6.25% for a third straight meeting on Thursday, saying it needed to balance the need to support economic growth while keeping inflation in check.

Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) Governor said the central bank has room to resume hiking interest rates without contracting the economy.

Analysts at DBS noted that most of the regional central banks have "preferred to err on the side of caution" and kept rates on hold into the second half of the year.

"U.S.-ASEAN-6 rate differentials have narrowed significantly in this cycle as the regional central banks have not kept up with pace of U.S. rate adjustments, leaving the currencies (and debt portfolio flows) vulnerable to volatility in the US dollar/ UST movements," they wrote.

The dollar index eased on Friday, after touching a two-month high overnight, but was still headed for a fifth winning week. FRX/

Meanwhile, the People's Bank of China set the midpoint rate, around which the yuan is allowed to trade in a 2% band, firmer than the previous fix and more than 1,000 pips stronger than Reuters' estimate - the largest deviation from market estimates seen this year.

The fixing at 7.2006 per U.S. dollar kept the yuan buoyant and trading in a tight range. It was last up 0.1%.

For the week, the yuan was down 0.6%, remaining under pressure due to fears that problems in China's sprawling property sector could spread to other parts of the country's economy as growth slows.

A Reuters poll found that Thailand's economy likely grew 3.1% in the April-June quarter from a year ago, up from 2.7% in the previous quarter, driven by increased foreign tourist arrivals.

Meanwhile, Thailand's Pheu Thai Party gained support from a rival military-backed party, potentially boosting it in its bid to form a government ahead of a prime ministerial vote in parliament next week.

Bucking the trend, Indonesia'a rupiah IDR= fell 0.2% on Friday and was set for a fifth weekly loss.

Markets are hoping for further monetary easing in China after a recent run of weak data highlighted the country's faltering economic recovery, while strong economic data from the U.S. this week, particularly retail sales, have bolstered the case for additional tightening by the Federal Reserve.

Equities in the region declined, which those in Manila .PSI, Jakarta .JKSE, Singapore .STI and Seoul .KS11 down between 0.5% and 1%.

HIGHLIGHTS

** China Evergrande3333.HK, the world's most heavily indebted property developer filed for protection from creditors in a U.S. bankruptcy court

** Malaysia's July exports slump 13.1% on-year, below forecast

** Japan's core inflation eases, bolstering view BOJ will stand pat

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0605 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

+0.31

-9.82

.N225

-0.67

20.38

China

CNY=CFXS

+0.11

-5.23

.SSEC

-0.43

1.97

India

INR=IN

+0.09

-0.43

.NSEI

-0.47

6.46

Indonesia

IDR=

-0.16

+1.70

.JKSE

-0.47

0.26

Malaysia

MYR=

+0.15

-5.23

.KLSE

-0.12

-3.29

Philippines

PHP=

+0.52

-1.31

.PSI

-0.95

-3.99

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

+0.37

-5.42

.KS11

-0.60

12.00

Singapore

SGD=

+0.10

-1.26

.STI

-0.67

-2.34

Taiwan

TWD=TP

+0.22

-3.75

.TWII

-0.82

15.87

Thailand

THB=TH

+0.16

-2.27

.SETI

-0.37

-8.72

Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Asian stock markets https://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

(Reporting by Himanshi Akhand in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonali Paul)

