EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies gain as Fed pause bets weigh on U.S. dollar

By Roushni Nair

June 9 (Reuters) - Asian currencies strengthened on Friday against a weak U.S. dollar, with Thailand's baht leading the charge, after a jump in U.S. weekly jobless claims fuelled expectations of a pause in the Federal Reserve's policy tightening cycle next week.

The Thai baht THB=TH appreciated as much as 0.8% to a one-week high, though, it is down 0.1% for the week. South Korea's won KRW=KFTC, the Malaysian ringgit MYR=, and India's rupee INR=IN strengthened between 0.1% and 0.9%, respectively.

"The Fed looks set to pause in June, but with inflation remaining a concern the Fed is likely to hold a hawkish bias for some time," analysts at ANZ said in a note.

"An upside surprise (in CPI) could bring a June hike back on the table."

Market participants will keenly watch out for Tuesday's U.S. consumer price index (CPI) data just a day before the Fed's policy decision.

The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits surged to the highest in more than 1-1/2 years last week. The data led to a retreat in the U.S. dollar as investors took it as an indication of a slowing labour market.

The dollar index =USD eased 0.1% to 103.4 at 0633 GMT.

In Turkey, the lira TRYTOM=D3 hit its lowest level on record, down as much as 1.8%, ahead of the expected appointment of a new central bank governor.

The currency, which showed an easing in its sell-off in the previous session, stood at 23.54 against the U.S. dollar by 0751 GMT.

Meanwhile, foreign investors bought $22.4 billion worth of emerging Asian ex-China portfolio assets in May, marking the largest inflows since April 2011, according to a report by Khoon Goh, head of Asia research at ANZ.

In the Philippines, the central bank said on Thursday it will cut banks' reserve requirement ratios (RRR) to ensure stable domestic credit conditions, moving to offset the expiration of liquidity-enhancing relief measures for lenders during the pandemic.

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas, however, reiterated that a lower RRR did not indicate a shift in its monetary policy stance.

The peso PHP= appreciated 0.1%, while stocks in Manila .PSI gave up 0.4%.

In Malaysia, factory output shrank by 3.3% in April, government data showed, below expectations of a 2% expansion according to 13 economists surveyed in a Reuters poll.

In India, the country's chief economic advisor highlighted expectations of positive growth momentum in fiscal 2024, a day after the central bank kept lending rate steady but signalled that monetary conditions will remain tight to curb inflation.

Analysts at Barclays said they see no further interest rate hikes by the Reserve Bank of India, although the risk of another 25 bps hike lingers.

In China, inflation data, and particularly the producer prices, once again highlighted weakness in the manufacturing sector and an economy struggling for lift-off after COVID.

Equity markets in the region traded mixed, with shares in Thailand .SETI and Singapore .STI retreating 0.3% and 0.1%, respectively. On the positive ledger, shares in Taiwan .TWII and South Korea .KS11 advanced 0.9% and 1.16%, respectively.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Malaysia's April industrial production falls 3.3%

** China's factory deflation steepens as demand wanes

** Philippines posts $4.53 bln trade deficit for April

** Indonesia's forex reserves drop to $139.3 bln at end-May

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0702 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

-0.37

-5.97

.N225

1.97%

25.46%

China

CNY=CFXS

-0.16

-3.13

.SSEC

0.44

4.48

India

INR=IN

+0.15

+0.34

.NSEI

0.00

2.92

Indonesia

IDR=

+0.34

+4.89

.JKSE

-0.01

-2.70

Malaysia

MYR=

+0.15

-4.56

.KLSE

0.20

-7.89

Philippines

PHP=

+0.08

-0.50

.PSI

-0.35

-0.76

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

+0.94

-2.09

.KS11

1.16

18.10

Singapore

SGD=

+0.02

-0.18

.STI

-0.04

-2.03

Taiwan

TWD=TP

+0.11

-0.06

.TWII

0.91

19.44

Thailand

THB=TH

+0.81

+0.09

.SETI

-0.34

-6.86

Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Asian stock markets https://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

(Reporting by Roushni Nair in Bengaluru; editing by Eileen Soreng)

((Roushni.nair@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.