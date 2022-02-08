EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies gain as dlr eases, Baht firm on travel bubble talks

By Savyata Mishra

Feb 8 (Reuters) - The Thai baht strengthened on Tuesday, boosted by talks on bilateral travel bubble deals with Malaysia and China, while South Korea's won gained after its president prioritised tackling inflation and rising household debt.

The baht THB=TH firmed 0.2% and stocks .SETI rose 0.3% ahead of a central bank policy meeting on Wednesday, and as the government worked to help the tourism-reliant economy recover in the face of rising new COVID-19 cases.

Poon Panichpibool, a market strategist with Krung Thai Bank said the baht could be further boosted by profit-taking in gold as bullion hits a key resistance level.

Most Asian currencies were firmer as the U.S. dollar =USD and euro eased on Monday after European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde calmed market expectations of a quick hike in interest rates and as market awaited this week's inflation data.

The South Korean won KRW=KFTC rose 0.3% after President Moon Jae-in said the country's economic policies should focus on stabilising consumer inflation and managing household debt as higher interest rates have made repayments more onerous.

Korean stocks .KS11 rose 0.8%, boosted by heavyweights LG Energy Solution and Samsung Biologics, though gains were capped ahead of the U.S. inflation numbers.

Meanwhile, a Reuters poll showed Indonesia's central bank was expected to raise rates faster as concerns mount about a weaker rupiah.

Indonesia's rupiah IDR= rose 0.1% while stocks .JKSE dropped 0.2%.

China's blue-chip index slumped to a 19-month low on Tuesday, with new-energy vehicle stocks leading the losses, as investors fretted over the prospect of the U.S. government adding more Chinese entities to the export control list.

Highlights:

** Top gainers on the Thailand's SETI .SETI include Bangkok Airways PCL BA.BK up 13.83%, TWZ Corporation PCL TWZ.BK up 11.11%

** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields are up 1.5 basis points at 6.51%​​

** Top gainers on the Jakarta stock index include Indonesia Transport & Infrastructure Tbk PT IATA.JK up 34.48%, Gozco Plantations Tbk PT GZCO.JK up 20.9%, Bank JTrust Indonesia Tbk PT BCIC.JK up ​14.29%

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0849 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

-0.23

-0.27

.N225

+0.3

-5.1

China

CNY=CFXS

+0.03

-0.09

.SSEC

-0.90

-6.62

India

INR=IN

+0.09

-0.40

.NSEI

-0.07

-0.88

Indonesia

IDR=

+0.10

-0.90

.JKSE

-0.14

3.25

Malaysia

MYR=

-0.02

-0.49

.KLSE

0.14

-2.21

Philippines

PHP=

+0.12

-0.76

.PSI

1.17

4.83

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

+0.29

-0.70

.KS11

0.38

-7.46

Singapore

SGD=

-0.03

+0.36

.STI

0.57

8.39

Taiwan

TWD=TP

+0.06

-0.48

.TWII

0.68

-1.08

Thailand

THB=TH

+0.12

+1.30

.SETI

0.31

1.50

