EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies gain ahead of US inflation data

By Harish Sridharan

July 12 (Reuters) - Asian currencies firmed on Wednesday ahead of a U.S. inflation report that could give a clear signal on whether the Federal Reserve is at the end of its rate hike cycle, while the baht slipped on fears that a prime ministerial candidate could be disqualified.

Most currencies strengthened against the dollar, with the Philippines peso PHP=, Indonesian rupiah IDR= and South Korea won KRW=KFTC all up 0.3%. The Chinese yuan CNY=CFXS appreciated 0.2%.

In Thailand, local media reported that the country's Constitutional Court will decide if Pita Limjaroenrat, leader of election winners Move Forward Party should be disqualified as a parliamentarian.

The baht THB=TH slipped as much as 0.9% after the news broke, but soon pared some of those losses to trade down 0.4%. There was minimal impact on the share market, with the country's main stock index .SETI up 0.4%.

Separately, current Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha announced his retirement from politics, nine years after he took power in a military coup, and promised to stay in charge only temporarily.

Outside Thailand, all eyes are on U.S. inflation data due later in the day. Analysts expect the headline consumer price index (CPI) to show a rise of 3.1% on an annual basis in June, with expectations for core consumer prices to have risen 5%.

"If we do get a lower than 3% print for headline consumer price index (CPI) or even sub-5% print for core inflation, then it is very likely the USD will continue its slide with the JPY, KRW and THB," said Christopher Wong, FX strategist at OCBC, Singapore.

Shares in Manila .PSI, Singapore .STI and Kuala Lumpur .KLSE were up between 0.4% and 0.8%.

China shares .SSEC dipped 0.6%, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index .HSI rose 0.6%. China recently extended some policies to shore up the real estate sector until the end of 2024.

"The small step from China authorities in extending stimulus support for the property sector (is) providing hopes for more to come over the coming months," IG market analyst Yeap Jun Rong said in a note.

On Thursday, the Bank of Korea (BOK) is widely expected to keep its key policy rate unchanged at 3.50%, as inflation continues to ease. South Korea's consumer inflation slowed more than expected and hit a 21-month low in June.

Later on Wednesday, India is set to release inflation data for June.

HIGHLIGHTS

** Fed closing in on end of rate hiking cycle, central bank officials say

** China June new bank loans jump more than expected on policy support

** Foxconn targets India's chip scheme after pulling plug on $19.5 bln JV

** Singapore's Temasek reports portfolio value drop, positive on China tech

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0603 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

+0.65

-5.99

.N225

-0.81

2.75

China

CNY=CFXS

+0.24

-4.06

.SSEC

-0.55

3.70

India

INR=IN

+0.10

+0.53

.NSEI

0.08

7.45

Indonesia

IDR=

+0.33

+3.18

.JKSE

0.00

-0.78

Malaysia

MYR=

+0.13

-5.36

.KLSE

0.39

-6.59

Philippines

PHP=

+0.27

+1.07

.PSI

0.76

-1.82

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

+0.27

-1.99

.KS11

0.29

14.91

Singapore

SGD=

+0.25

+0.18

.STI

0.55

-2.15

Taiwan

TWD=TP

+0.24

-1.72

.TWII

0.37

19.98

Thailand

THB=TH

-0.37

-0.90

.SETI

0.42

-9.92

Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Asian stock markets https://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

(Reporting by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema)

((Harish.Sridharan@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/damnit_saladin;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.