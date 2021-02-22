EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies firm, Taiwan dollar leads gains

Feb 23 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0203 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0203 GMT
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
104.960
105.06
+0.10
Sing dlr
1.319
1.3213
+0.14
Taiwan dlr
27.909
28.336
+1.53
Korean won
1,110.300
1,110.4
+0.01
Baht
29.990
30.03
+0.13
Peso
48.660
48.66
0.00
Rupiah
14,100.000
14,110
+0.07
Rupee
72.505
72.505
+0.00
Ringgit
4.038
4.04
+0.05
Yuan
6.458
6.4646
+0.10
Change so far in 2021
Currency
Latest bid
End 2020
Pct Move
Japan yen
104.960
103.24
-1.64
Sing dlr
1.319
1.3209
+0.11
Taiwan dlr
27.909
28.483
+2.06
Korean won
1,110.300
1,086.20
-2.17
Baht
29.990
29.96
-0.10
Peso
48.660
48.01
-1.34
Rupiah
14,100.000
14,040
-0.43
Rupee
72.505
73.07
+0.77
Ringgit
4.038
4.0200
-0.45
Yuan
6.458
6.5283
+1.09
(Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru)
((Rashmi.Ashok@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822604;))
