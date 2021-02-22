EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies firm, Taiwan dollar leads gains

Feb 23 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0203 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Change on the day at 0203 GMT

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

104.960

105.06

+0.10

Sing dlr

1.319

1.3213

+0.14

Taiwan dlr

27.909

28.336

+1.53

Korean won

1,110.300

1,110.4

+0.01

Baht

29.990

30.03

+0.13

Peso

48.660

48.66

0.00

Rupiah

14,100.000

14,110

+0.07

Rupee

72.505

72.505

+0.00

Ringgit

4.038

4.04

+0.05

Yuan

6.458

6.4646

+0.10

Change so far in 2021

Currency

Latest bid

End 2020

Pct Move

Japan yen

104.960

103.24

-1.64

Sing dlr

1.319

1.3209

+0.11

Taiwan dlr

27.909

28.483

+2.06

Korean won

1,110.300

1,086.20

-2.17

Baht

29.990

29.96

-0.10

Peso

48.660

48.01

-1.34

Rupiah

14,100.000

14,040

-0.43

Rupee

72.505

73.07

+0.77

Ringgit

4.038

4.0200

-0.45

Yuan

6.458

6.5283

+1.09

