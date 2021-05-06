EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies firm; S. Korean won, Indonesian rupiah lead gains

May 7 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0205 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

109.140

109.08

-0.05

Sing dlr

1.332

1.3332

+0.08

Taiwan dlr

27.900

27.99

+0.32

Korean won

1120.400

1125.8

+0.48

Baht

31.210

31.23

+0.06

Peso

47.880

47.88

+0.00

Rupiah

14250.000

14315

+0.46

Rupee

73.755

73.755

0.00

Ringgit

4.113

4.12

+0.17

Yuan

6.462

6.4631

+0.02

Change so far in 2021

Currency

Latest bid

End 2020

Pct Move

Japan yen

109.140

103.24

-5.41

Sing dlr

1.332

1.3209

-0.84

Taiwan dlr

27.900

28.483

+2.09

Korean won

1120.400

1086.20

-3.05

Baht

31.210

29.96

-4.01

Peso

47.880

48.01

+0.27

Rupiah

14250.000

14040

-1.47

Rupee

73.755

73.07

-0.94

Ringgit

4.113

4.0200

-2.26

Yuan

6.462

6.5283

+1.03

(Compiled by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru)

((Anushka.Trivedi@thomsonreuters.com; +918061823241;))

