EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies firm; S. Korean won, Indonesian rupiah lead gains

May 7 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0205 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
109.140
109.08
-0.05
Sing dlr
1.332
1.3332
+0.08
Taiwan dlr
27.900
27.99
+0.32
Korean won
1120.400
1125.8
+0.48
Baht
31.210
31.23
+0.06
Peso
47.880
47.88
+0.00
Rupiah
14250.000
14315
+0.46
Rupee
73.755
73.755
0.00
Ringgit
4.113
4.12
+0.17
Yuan
6.462
6.4631
+0.02
Change so far in 2021
Currency
Latest bid
End 2020
Pct Move
Japan yen
109.140
103.24
-5.41
Sing dlr
1.332
1.3209
-0.84
Taiwan dlr
27.900
28.483
+2.09
Korean won
1120.400
1086.20
-3.05
Baht
31.210
29.96
-4.01
Peso
47.880
48.01
+0.27
Rupiah
14250.000
14040
-1.47
Rupee
73.755
73.07
-0.94
Ringgit
4.113
4.0200
-2.26
Yuan
6.462
6.5283
+1.03
(Compiled by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru)
