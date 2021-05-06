EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies firm; S. Korean won, Indonesian rupiah lead gains

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0205 GMT.

May 7 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0205 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

109.140

109.08

-0.05

Sing dlr

1.332

1.3332

+0.08

Taiwan dlr

27.900

27.99

+0.32

Korean won

1120.400

1125.8

+0.48

Baht

31.210

31.23

+0.06

Peso

47.880

47.88

+0.00

Rupiah

14250.000

14315

+0.46

Rupee

73.755

73.755

0.00

Ringgit

4.113

4.12

+0.17

Yuan

6.462

6.4631

+0.02

Change so far in 2021

Currency

Latest bid

End 2020

Pct Move

Japan yen

109.140

103.24

-5.41

Sing dlr

1.332

1.3209

-0.84

Taiwan dlr

27.900

28.483

+2.09

Korean won

1120.400

1086.20

-3.05

Baht

31.210

29.96

-4.01

Peso

47.880

48.01

+0.27

Rupiah

14250.000

14040

-1.47

Rupee

73.755

73.07

-0.94

Ringgit

4.113

4.0200

-2.26

Yuan

6.462

6.5283

+1.03

(Compiled by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru)

((Anushka.Trivedi@thomsonreuters.com; +918061823241;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More