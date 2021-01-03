EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies firm, Indonesian rupiah jumps over 1%

Jan 4 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0233 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

102.990

103.2

+0.20

Sing dlr

1.318

1.3218

+0.30

Taiwan dlr

28.090

28.483

+1.40

Korean won

1081.600

1086.3

+0.43

Baht

29.900

29.96

+0.20

Peso

48.020

48.01

-0.02

Rupiah

13865.000

14040

+1.26

Rupee

73.120

73.12

+0.00

Ringgit

3.995

4.02

+0.63

Yuan

6.495

6.5283

+0.52

Change so far in 2021

Currency

Latest bid

End 2020

Pct Move

Japan yen

102.990

103.24

+0.24

Sing dlr

1.318

1.3209

+0.23

Taiwan dlr

28.090

28.483

+1.40

Korean won

1081.600

1086.3

+0.43

Baht

29.900

29.96

+0.20

Peso

48.020

48.01

-0.02

Rupiah

13865.000

14040

+1.26

Rupee

73.120

73.065

-0.08

Ringgit

3.995

4.02

+0.63

Yuan

6.495

6.5283

+0.52

(Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru)

((Anushka.Trivedi@thomsonreuters.com; +918061823241;))

