EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies firm, Indonesian rupiah jumps over 1%

Jan 4 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0233 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
102.990
103.2
+0.20
Sing dlr
1.318
1.3218
+0.30
Taiwan dlr
28.090
28.483
+1.40
Korean won
1081.600
1086.3
+0.43
Baht
29.900
29.96
+0.20
Peso
48.020
48.01
-0.02
Rupiah
13865.000
14040
+1.26
Rupee
73.120
73.12
+0.00
Ringgit
3.995
4.02
+0.63
Yuan
6.495
6.5283
+0.52
Change so far in 2021
Currency
Latest bid
End 2020
Pct Move
Japan yen
102.990
103.24
+0.24
Sing dlr
1.318
1.3209
+0.23
Taiwan dlr
28.090
28.483
+1.40
Korean won
1081.600
1086.3
+0.43
Baht
29.900
29.96
+0.20
Peso
48.020
48.01
-0.02
Rupiah
13865.000
14040
+1.26
Rupee
73.120
73.065
-0.08
Ringgit
3.995
4.02
+0.63
Yuan
6.495
6.5283
+0.52
(Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru)
((Anushka.Trivedi@thomsonreuters.com; +918061823241;))
