EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies firm as dollar, U.S. Treasury yields slide

Nov 18 (Reuters) - Most emerging Asian currencies firmed on Thursday, as the dollar slipped off a 16-month peak, pausing for breath after a recent rally and amid uncertainty over when the U.S. Federal Reserve will start unwinding its pandemic-era monetary policy.

The Thai baht THB=TH led gains with a 0.3% jump, and was at its strongest in over two months. The Philippine peso PHP= and South Korean won KRW=KFTC firmed 0.2% each.

The dollar hovered below a 16-month peak it had been scaling in the past few sessions, while U.S. Treasury yields fell amid tepid demand at its 20-year auction. USD/US/

Investors were also eyeing policy reviews from the Indonesian and Philippine central banks later in the day, where both are expected to hold interest rates to aid their countries' economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since the pandemic started, Bank Indonesia (BI) has slashed rates by 150 basis points and the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) has cut rates by 200 basis points.

"Expect elevated price pressures compounded by peso depreciation and gradually improving growth profile to push the BSP to begin the process of withdrawing accommodative stance late in first-quarter of 2022," said Venkateswaran Lavanya, an analyst at Mizuho Bank, in a note.

"Bank Indonesia (will stay) accommodative for longer... with inflationary pressures relatively contained and Indonesian rupiah depreciation risks manageable, we expect BI to start normalising policy in (the) second half of 2022," he added.

Emerging currencies were also helped by comments from Chicago Federal Reserve President Charles Evans on Wednesday, who reiterated that it will take until mid-2022 to complete the Fed's wind-down of its bond-buying programme.

"The primary narrative surrounding the Fed is still about the tapering ending earlier than expected and/or the hiking pace (being) faster than expected," OCBC analysts said in a note.

The region's stock markets were mixed, with shares in Indonesia .JKSE shedding 0.7%, while Taiwan stocks .TWII added 0.3%

Thai stocks .SETI rose 0.3%, even as the country's central bank governor said Thailand's important tourism sector may take longer to normalise.

Shares in South Korea .KS11 extended losses to a third session, after the country reported a record high 3,292 new COVID-19 cases.

HIGHLIGHTS:

**Malaysia's 10-year benchmark yield is up 0.4 basis points at 3.581%

**Singapore's 5-year benchmark yield is down 2.1 basis points at 1.428%

**Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields are up 1.3 basis points at 6.194%

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0425 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

+0.02

-9.48

.N225

-0.79

7.32

China

CNY=CFXS

+0.03

+2.39

.SSEC

-0.13

1.72

India

INR=IN

+0.00

-1.62

.NSEI

-0.20

27.76

Indonesia

IDR=

+0.09

-1.31

.JKSE

-0.68

10.89

Malaysia

MYR=

-0.06

-3.82

.KLSE

-0.24

-6.50

Philippines

PHP=

+0.16

-4.46

.PSI

-0.51

2.42

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

+0.17

-7.99

.KS11

-0.11

2.98

Singapore

SGD=

-0.05

-2.60

.STI

0.05

13.73

Taiwan

TWD=TP

+0.09

+2.49

.TWII

0.33

20.97

Thailand

THB=TH

+0.31

-8.13

.SETI

0.17

13.66

(Reporting by Arundhati Dutta in Bengaluru; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)

((Arundhati.Dutta@thomsonreuters.com;))

