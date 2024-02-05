EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies fall, yields up on revised Fed rate cut expectations

By Himanshi Akhand

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Malaysia's ringgit and South Korea's won led losses among Asian currencies on Monday while regional bond yields rose as investors adjusted their expectations for the Federal Reserve's policy easing after strong U.S. jobs data last week.

The ringgit MYR= fell nearly 1% to a three-month low. The won KRW=KFTC and the Philippine peso PHP= retreated 0.9% and 0.6%, respectively.

Data on Friday showed U.S. job growth accelerated in January and wages increased by the most in nearly two years, indicating persistent strength in the labour market, and prompting investors to revise their rate-cut expectations.

"The Fed historically tends to make rate cut decisions based on labour market indicators. The strong NFP (non-farm payrolls) should therefore give the Fed added comfort in staying their hand on cutting rates," Maybank analysts wrote.

Traders are now pricing in just a 20% chance that the Fed could begin easing rates in March, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

The strong payrolls report and Fed Chair Powell's comments that the central bank can be "prudent" in deciding when to cut its benchmark interest rate caused the dollar to bounce and pushed U.S. Treasury yields higher.

Two-year yields US2YT=RR jumped eight basis points to 4.451% in early Asia trade, while Ten-year yields US10YT=RR rose four basis points to 4.07%. Yields rise when bond prices fall. US/

Regional bond yields took the cue and were higher on Monday, with yields on South Korea's 10-year Treasury bond KR10YT=RR rising 11 basis points and Singapore's 10-year benchmark yield SG10YT=RR up 9.4 basis points. US/

Meanwhile, data showed that Indonesia's annual economic growth fell slightly, but remained solid at 5.05% last year, close to the government's latest outlook of 5% and slightly below the 5.3% recorded in 2022.

The rupiah IDR= was last down 0.2%.

Bank Indonesia governor said last week that the central bank has room to lower interest rates this year to lift economic growth, but is waiting for the rupiah to strengthen against the dollar. The currency has fallen nearly 2% so far this year.

In Thailand, data showed headline CPI dropped to its lowest in 35 months in January. The baht THB=TH followed regional peers to decline 0.5%.

The Bank of Thailand is set to keep its key interest rate unchanged this week, and leave it there until early 2025, according to a Reuters poll.

The decision will be closely watched given the recent political pressures on the central bank to cut rates at a time when inflation has been in negative territory for the last three months.

Reserve Bank of India's rate decision, and inflation data from the Philippines, Taiwan and China will also be on investor's radar this week, while concern over China's economy and markets remaining in limelight.

HIGHLIGHTS

** Indonesia presidential hopefuls strike conciliatory note ahead of election

** China's Jan services activity expands at slower pace - Caixin PMI

** South Korea watchdog warns financial firms on risk management

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0430 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

+0.04

-4.89

.N225

0.52

8.61

China

CNY=CFXS

-0.05

-1.38

.SSEC

-1.82

-9.90

India

INR=IN

-0.13

+0.22

.NSEI

0.22

0.78

Indonesia

IDR=

-0.22

-1.88

.JKSE

-0.25

-0.72

Malaysia

MYR=

-0.82

-3.45

.KLSE

-0.11

4.14

Philippines

PHP=

-0.59

-1.51

.PSI

0.60

4.62

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

-0.82

-3.42

.KS11

-0.89

-2.39

Singapore

SGD=

-0.15

-1.85

.STI

-1.66

-3.50

Taiwan

TWD=TP

-0.42

-2.04

.TWII

0.22

0.94

Thailand

THB=TH

-0.45

-4.30

.SETI

0.10

-2.15

Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Asian stock markets https://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

(Reporting by Himanshi Akhand in Bengaluru; editing by Miral Fahmy)

((Himanshi.Akhand@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.