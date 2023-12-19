EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies fall, stocks mixed as Fed rate cut rally abates

By Poonam Behura

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Most emerging Asian currencies dipped on Tuesday, while stocks were broadly mixed as Federal Reserve policymakers tempered U.S. rate cut expectations that had led to an earlier risk-on rally.

The Taiwanese dollar TWD=TP and Chinese yuan CNY=CFXS each fell 0.2%. However, Malaysia's ringgit MYR=, the worst performing currency in emerging Asia so far this year, was up 0.3% at 4.6770 per dollar.

The Philippine peso PHP= was largely steady. It had touched a one-month low last week.

The Fed's dovish policy tone last week bolstered emerging assets, but markets were treading cautiously after pushback on Monday from New York Fed President John Williams and the Chicago Fed's Austan Goolsbee.

Markets now await the U.S core personal consumption expenditure (PCE) index data, scheduled for release on Friday. The data is expected to provide further clarity on whether inflation has slowed sufficiently for the Fed to begin easing its monetary policy next year.

"Investors have jumped on the bull trend despite the pushback from Fed officials. But the upcoming PCE data could impact the dovish pivot," said Poon Panichpibool, a markets strategist at Krung Thai Bank.

The South Korean won KFTC=KRWfell 0.8% to 1,307.8 per U.S. dollar, and logged a three-session losing run.

Panichpibool said the won had followed its shares index in underperforming relative to other emerging market assets after a recent ban on short-selling dented confidence in the country's equity market.

In Southeast Asia, Bank Indonesia (BI) is set to hold its policy rate meeting on Thursday. The central bank is expected to maintain its key policy rate for a second month as inflation remains within target range and the rupiah has stabilised, according to a Reuters poll.

Nearly all the economists in the poll forecast the next move from the BI to be a cut, likely in the third quarter of 2024.

The Indonesian rupiah IDR= has gained nearly 2% since a surprise rate hike in October, easing pressure on imported prices, and is up about 0.4% for the year.

Equities in Taiwan .TWII slumped 0.4%, while those in Singapore .STI, Indonesia .JKSE and Philippines .PSI rose between 0.2% and 0.6%.

In Tokyo, the yen dipped and the Nikkei rose after the Bank of Japan left its guidance and ultra-easy policy unchanged, in-line with economists' forecasts.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Thai cabinet approves debt support for smaller firms, debtors

** Argentina to switch benchmark interest rate as analysts warn of FX pressures

** LME plans new metals contracts using ShFE prices -sources

** Thai Nov exports rose 4.9% y/y, below forecast - customs dept

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0638 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

-0.32

-8.44

.N225

1.41%

27.30%

China

CNY=CFXS

-0.18

-3.43

.SSEC

-0.50

-5.60

India

INR=IN

-0.13

-0.54

.NSEI

0.10

18.42

Indonesia

IDR=

-0.03

+0.35

.JKSE

0.20

4.13

Malaysia

MYR=

+0.32

-5.92

.KLSE

-0.01

-2.03

Philippines

PHP=

-0.13

-0.41

.PSI

0.56

-0.83

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

-0.81

-3.31

.KS11

0.07

14.85

Singapore

SGD=

+0.05

+0.62

.STI

0.34

-3.92

Taiwan

TWD=TP

-0.14

-2.07

.TWII

-0.43

24.32

Thailand

THB=TH

-0.04

-1.07

.SETI

-0.18

-16.64

(Reporting by Poonam Behura in Bengaluru; Editing by Jamie Freed and Sonia Cheema)

