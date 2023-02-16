EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies fall; South Korean won, Malaysian ringgit top drags

Feb 17 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0229 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

134.670

133.94

-0.54

Sing dlr

1.339

1.336

-0.25

Taiwan dlr

30.364

30.28

-0.28

Korean won

1297.500

1284.8

-0.98

Baht

34.525

34.345

-0.52

Peso

55.260

55.14

-0.22

Rupiah

15190.000

15153

-0.24

Rupee

82.718

82.7175

+0.00

Ringgit

4.430

4.402

-0.63

Yuan

6.877

6.855

-0.32

Change so far in 2023

Currency

Latest bid

End 2022

Pct Move

Japan yen

134.670

131.110

-2.64

Sing dlr

1.339

1.340

+0.03

Taiwan dlr

30.364

30.708

+1.13

Korean won

1297.500

1264.500

-2.54

Baht

34.525

34.585

+0.17

Peso

55.260

55.670

+0.74

Rupiah

15190.000

15565.000

+2.47

Rupee

82.718

82.720

+0.00

Ringgit

4.430

4.400

-0.68

Yuan

6.877

6.900

+0.33

