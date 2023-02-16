EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies fall; South Korean won, Malaysian ringgit top drags

Feb 17 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0229 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
134.670
133.94
-0.54
Sing dlr
1.339
1.336
-0.25
Taiwan dlr
30.364
30.28
-0.28
Korean won
1297.500
1284.8
-0.98
Baht
34.525
34.345
-0.52
Peso
55.260
55.14
-0.22
Rupiah
15190.000
15153
-0.24
Rupee
82.718
82.7175
+0.00
Ringgit
4.430
4.402
-0.63
Yuan
6.877
6.855
-0.32
Change so far in 2023
Currency
Latest bid
End 2022
Pct Move
Japan yen
134.670
131.110
-2.64
Sing dlr
1.339
1.340
+0.03
Taiwan dlr
30.364
30.708
+1.13
Korean won
1297.500
1264.500
-2.54
Baht
34.525
34.585
+0.17
Peso
55.260
55.670
+0.74
Rupiah
15190.000
15565.000
+2.47
Rupee
82.718
82.720
+0.00
Ringgit
4.430
4.400
-0.68
Yuan
6.877
6.900
+0.33
