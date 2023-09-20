EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies fall, S. Korean won leads losses

Sept 21 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0203 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
148.320
148.33
+0.01
Sing dlr
1.367
1.3652
-0.15
Taiwan dlr
32.092
32.022
-0.22
Korean won
1338.700
1330.1
-0.64
Baht
36.218
36.115
-0.28
Peso
56.925
56.64
-0.50
Rupiah
15390.000
15375
-0.10
Rupee
83.073
83.0725
0.00
Ringgit
4.690
4.683
-0.15
Yuan
7.299
7.289
-0.13
Change so far in 2023
Currency
Latest bid
End 2022
Pct Move
Japan yen
148.320
131.110
-11.60
Sing dlr
1.367
1.340
-2.01
Taiwan dlr
32.092
30.708
-4.31
Korean won
1338.700
1264.500
-5.54
Baht
36.218
34.585
-4.51
Peso
56.925
55.670
-2.20
Rupiah
15390.000
15565.000
+1.14
Rupee
83.073
82.720
-0.42
Ringgit
4.690
4.400
-6.18
Yuan
7.299
6.900
-5.46
(Compiled by Upasana Singh; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.