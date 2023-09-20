News & Insights

EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies fall, S. Korean won leads losses

Credit: REUTERS/Thomas White

September 20, 2023 — 10:07 pm EDT

Sept 21 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0203 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

148.320

148.33

+0.01

Sing dlr

1.367

1.3652

-0.15

Taiwan dlr

32.092

32.022

-0.22

Korean won

1338.700

1330.1

-0.64

Baht

36.218

36.115

-0.28

Peso

56.925

56.64

-0.50

Rupiah

15390.000

15375

-0.10

Rupee

83.073

83.0725

0.00

Ringgit

4.690

4.683

-0.15

Yuan

7.299

7.289

-0.13

Change so far in 2023

Currency

Latest bid

End 2022

Pct Move

Japan yen

148.320

131.110

-11.60

Sing dlr

1.367

1.340

-2.01

Taiwan dlr

32.092

30.708

-4.31

Korean won

1338.700

1264.500

-5.54

Baht

36.218

34.585

-4.51

Peso

56.925

55.670

-2.20

Rupiah

15390.000

15565.000

+1.14

Rupee

83.073

82.720

-0.42

Ringgit

4.690

4.400

-6.18

Yuan

7.299

6.900

-5.46

(Compiled by Upasana Singh; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)

