EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies fall on Ukraine crisis, recession worries

By Harshita Swaminathan

April 1 (Reuters) - Most Asian currencies fell on Friday, dragged down by uncertainty over the Ukraine crisis and worries of a recession following weak data from around the region.

The Thai baht THB=TH led losses in the region with a 0.3% drop, after three straight sessions of gains, and the Malaysian ringgit MYR= fell 0.1%.

Worries over the global outlook dominated markets on Friday, with Russia threatening to halt gas supplies to Europe unless they are paid in roubles and as data showed factory activity in Asia slowed over March.

An outlier was the Philippine peso PHP=, which strengthened 0.3%, and was set to end the week 1% higher at 51.575 to the dollar.

"Recent comments on policy normalisation by Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Benjamin Diokno as well as a bearish turn in oil look to be supporting PHP sentiments," analysts at Maybank said in a note. O/R

According to media reports, Philippines' central bank chief said the central bank plans to begin increasing interest rates in the second half of the year, and rates might reach 2.75% by next year.

Philippine stocks .PSI tumbled 1.2%.

However, many currencies in the region were set to end the week higher, as sentiment earlier in the week was boosted by signs of progress to Russia-Ukraine peace talks. The baht was set to post for a weekly gain of 0.7%, and the Singapore dollar SGD= gaining 0.2%.

"Economic data in coming months will likely point to a growth slowdown," analysts at Nomura warned in a note.

Indonesia reported consumer price index rose to a two-year high in March, over expectations but within the central bank's target range.

"We believe both headline and core inflation (in Indonesia) will heat up considerably in the near term and we can expect the central bank to be on alert," analysts at ING said, adding that a pickup in inflation in the second quarter may push the central bank to hike rates.

The rupiah was up 0.1% on the day.

Asian equities were mixed, with Indian .NSEI and Singaporean stocks edging up around 0.3% higher each, while Indonesian stocks .JKSE were down 0.2%.

The Indian rupee INR= did not trade on Friday on account of a public holiday, but closed the week 0.5% higher.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Chinese stocks .SSEC log weekly gain of 2.2% despite Shanghai lockdown

** Indonesia bond yields ID10YT=RR up 6 basis points to 6.755%; Singapore yields SG10YT=RR up 34 basis points to 2.366%

** Singapore opens its doors to fully vaccinated travelers today, without requiring quarantine, COVID travel pass

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0703 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX DAILY % FX YTD % INDEX STOCKS DAILY % STOCKS YTD % Japan JPY= -0.65 -6.03 .N225 -0.56 -3.91 China CNY=CFXS -0.23 +0.01 .SSEC 0.90 -9.85 India INR=IN 0.00 -1.92 .NSEI 0.32 0.96 Indonesia IDR= +0.05 -0.77 .JKSE -0.18 7.25 Malaysia MYR= -0.14 -1.07 .KLSE 0.40 1.67 Philippines PHP= +0.26 -1.13 .PSI -1.22 -0.10 S.Korea KRW=KFTC -0.28 -2.20 .KS11 -0.65 -7.99 Singapore SGD= -0.07 -0.49 .STI 0.33 9.48 Taiwan TWD=TP -0.31 -3.55 .TWII -0.38 -3.26 Thailand THB=TH -0.33 +0.09 .SETI -0.02 2.25 (Reporting by Harshita Swaminathan; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel) ((Harshita.Swaminathan@thomsonreuters.com))

