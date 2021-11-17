EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies fall as Fed rate hike prospects lift dollar

By Arundhati Dutta

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Most emerging Asian currencies fell on Wednesday as the dollar climbed and U.S. Treasury yields rose, with the South Korean won closing at its lowest in more than a week due to a surge of COVID-19 cases.

The won KRW=KFTC weakened by 0.2% and closed onshore trade at its lowest since Nov. 8. The Indonesian rupiah IDR=, the Malaysian ringgit MYR= and the Thai baht THB= lost between 0.1% and 0.3%.

A run of strong economic data in the United States, including a surge in October retail sales, has kept the dollar hovering close to a 1-1/2-year peak for the past few days. USD/

"Regional currencies are likely affected by the rising U.S. Treasury yields as inflation concerns as well as strong U.S data raised expectations for the Federal Reserve (Fed) to quicken monetary policy normalization," said Fiona Lim, an FX strategist with Maybank.

U.S. bond yields rose overnight ahead of the Treasury's sale of 20-year paper later in the day. They've been on an upswing since data showed last Wednesday that consumer prices for October posted their biggest gain in 31 years. US/

Shares in Indonesia .JKSE and the Philippines .JKSE were subdued in low-volume trade as investors stayed on the sidelines ahead of central bank policy reviews on Thursday.

Both central banks are expected to hold interest rates to aid pandemic recovery, according to Reuters polls. Since the pandemic started, Bank Indonesia has slashed rates by 150 basis points and the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas has cut rates by 200 basis points.

Most Asian central banks have promised to keep interest rates low until at least the end of 2022 to help their economies recover from the pandemic lows. But if the Fed starts tightening policy sooner than expected, they will be pressured to follow suit.

Singaporean stocks .STI shed 0.4%, even as the city-state's October non-oil domestic exports (NODX) jumped 17.9% from a year earlier to beat forecasts.

"Given the start-stop nature of the global recovery, the YoY changes remain volatile and susceptible to further swings in the months ahead," Nicholas Mapa, an analyst at ING, wrote in a note.

South Korean stocks .KS11 ended 1.2% lower after the country reported 3,187 new infections for Tuesday, the second-highest since the pandemic began.

On the upside, shares in Thailand .SETI and Taiwan .TWII jumped 0.1% and 0.4%, respectively.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields are down 2 basis points at 6.177

** Singapore's 10-year benchmark yield is up 0.5 basis point at 1.8%

** Mapletree Logistics Trust MAPL.SI and Wilmar International WLIL.SI among top losers on the Singapore benchmark

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0750 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX DAILY % FX YTD % INDEX STOCKS DAILY % STOCKS YTD % Japan JPY= -0.04 -10.12 .N225 -0.40 8.18 China CNY=CFXS +0.07 +2.21 .SSEC 0.44 1.85 India INR=IN +0.02 -1.74 .NSEI -0.24 28.43 Indonesia IDR= -0.14 -1.40 .JKSE 0.05 11.30 Malaysia MYR= -0.23 -3.69 .KLSE -0.17 -6.57 Philippines PHP= +0.08 -4.70 .PSI -0.24 2.94 S.Korea KRW=KFTC -0.22 -8.14 .KS11 -1.16 3.10 Singapore SGD= -0.08 -2.72 .STI -0.33 13.52 Taiwan TWD=TP -0.05 +2.45 .TWII 0.40 20.58 Thailand THB=TH -0.15 -8.55 .SETI 0.13 13.58 (Reporting by Arundhati Dutta in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu) ((Arundhati.Dutta@thomsonreuters.com;))

