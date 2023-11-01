EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies fall ahead of Fed decision; China PMI data weighs

By Poonam Behura

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Most emerging Asian currencies fell amid cautious trading on Wednesday, pressured by a firm U.S. dollar and rising yields as investors hunkered down ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy decision due later in the day.

The South Korean won KRW=KFTC slid 0.5%, breaking a three-day winning streak. Seoul main share index .KS11, however, edged 1% higher after data showed annual exports in October rose for the first time in 13 months, riding on robust shipments to the U.S.

The Indonesian rupiah IDR= also fell 0.4%. Stocks in Jakarta .JKSE dropped 1.1% for the day.

Trimegah Securities's Economist Fakhrul Fulvian said the rupiah's depreciation is a reflection of a recent drop in commodity prices, especially the country's primary export item - coal.

Investors are awaiting the Fed policy decision later in the day, with the central bank expected to keep interest rates on hold.

While the chances of another U.S. rate hike this year are low, a rate reduction would only be in sight during the second half of next year or later, a Reuters Poll found.

"Data releases thus far this week continue to suggest U.S.’ resilience vs. rest of the world which boosted the UST yields and the USD against regional currencies," said Fiona Lim, senior FX strategist at Maybank.

The dollar index USD= rose for a second consecutive day, up 0.1% to 106.859, weighing down heavily on regional currencies.

The 10-year U.S. Treasury yields, which serves as a crucial economic benchmark and influences borrowing costs, also inched up 1.4% on Wednesday.

Maybank's Lim said that China’s PMI releases for October further weighed on Asian currencies given the significant trade and investment linkages.

Data on Tuesday showed manufacturing activity in the world's second-largest economy fell unexpectedly to 49.5 in October, dipping back below the 50-point level demarcating contraction from expansion.

The weak data has cast a cloud on recent indicators showing nascent economic recovery in the world's second-largest economy.

The baht THB=TH slipped 0.4%. Stocks in Bangkok .SETI fell 0.1%.

Poon Panichpibool, market strategist at Krung Thai Bank, attributed the baht's decline to softening prices of gold, a crucial commodity for the Bank of Thailand to defend its foreign reserves amid high inflation and growing geopolitical risks. O/R

Panichpibool added a selloff in local energy stocks explains the three consecutive weekly declines in Thai stocks.

In other Asian markets, the Taiwanese dollar THB=TH fell about 0.2%, while stocks .TWII were up 0.2%. Equities in Singapore .STI and Philippines .PSI advanced 0.3% and 0.2%, respectively.

The Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) is set to decide Malaysia's key cash rate on Thursday, where the central bank is expected to stand pat on rates.

The Malaysian ringgit MYR= was down 0.2%.

Highlights:

** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields rise 12 basis points to 7.1%

** Japan's factory activity squeezed by weak demand, inflation in Oct - PMI

** Philippines October inflation likely within 5.1%-5.9% - central bank

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0330 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

+0.34

-13.26

.N225

2.15

20.80

China

CNY=CFXS

-0.03

-5.72

.SSEC

0.11

-2.17

India

INR=IN

+0.00

-0.64

.NSEI

0.00

5.38

Indonesia

IDR=

-0.41

-2.39

.JKSE

-1.13

-2.55

Malaysia

MYR=

-0.19

-7.78

.KLSE

-0.31

-3.87

Philippines

PHP=

+0.08

-2.02

.PSI

0.20

-9.02

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

-0.49

-6.82

.KS11

1.07

2.95

Singapore

SGD=

+0.02

-2.15

.STI

0.32

-5.34

Taiwan

TWD=TP

-0.21

-5.48

.TWII

0.24

13.45

Thailand

THB=TH

-0.22

-4.43

.SETI

0.11

-17.10

