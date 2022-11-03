EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies fall after Fed flags continued rate hikes

By Tejaswi Marthi

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Most emerging Asian currencies fell on Thursday as the U.S. dollar resumed its ascent after the Federal Reserve flagged rates could rise further than expected and said it was premature to discuss a pause.

The Philippine peso PHP= was down 0.6% while the Indonesian rupiah IDR= and the South Korean won KRW=KFTC fell 0.2% each. The Indian rupee INR=INshed 0.1%

The Fed raised key interest rate by 75 basis points as widely expected. While the Fed left open the possibility it may raise rates in smaller increments in the future, it said its battle against inflation will require borrowing costs to rise further.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell said it was "very premature" to discuss when the Fed might pause and that there was "some ground to cover" for the target federal funds rate to reach a "sufficiently restrictive" level that will slow inflation.

"Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s comment that the terminal rate will be higher than previously expected spooked the market. We however would prefer to focus on the stronger calibration narrative," said Frances Cheung, a rates strategist at OCBC Bank.

"As the central bank assesses the lagged impact of past tightening, policy decisions going forward will only become increasingly data dependent, which shall weaken the guidance on the terminal rate itself," Cheung added.

Philippine equity markets .PSI led regional losses, falling 1.4%. Stocks were down 2% in Singapore .STI, 1.21%in Malaysia .KLSE and 0.2% in Thailand .SETI.

The Philippine central bank signalled on Thursday it planned a 75-basis-point hike in its key interest rates later this month to match the latest monetary tightening by the Fed.

Later in the day, Bank Negara Malaysia is expected to raise rates by 25 basis points to 2.75%, according to a Reuters poll, as inflationary pressures mount.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is also meeting later in the day. Vishnu Varathan, economics and strategy head at Mizuho bank expects the central bank to hike rates by 35 to 50bps.

Major central banks have embarked on some of the most aggressive round of rate rises in decades in a bid to curb red-hot inflation, risking a downturn in the global economy.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields fall 4.3 basis points to 7.412%

** China vows commitment to growth as investors bet on easier COVID policy

** Hong Kong c.bank raises interest rate by 75bps after Fed, warns of borrowing risks

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0417 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

+0.42

-21.86

.N225

-

-

China

CNY=CFXS

-0.20

-12.98

.SSEC

-0.63

-18.01

India

INR=IN

-0.08

-10.28

.NSEI

-0.10

4.09

Indonesia

IDR=

-0.22

-9.12

.JKSE

0.21

6.82

Malaysia

MYR=

-0.17

-12.23

.KLSE

-1.21

-6.73

Philippines

PHP=

-0.48

-13.09

.PSI

-1.38

-14.07

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

-0.22

-16.33

.KS11

-0.34

-21.79

Singapore

SGD=

+0.04

-4.75

.STI

-1.22

-0.67

Taiwan

TWD=TP

-0.18

-14.12

.TWII

-1.12

-28.90

Thailand

THB=TH

+0.09

-11.64

.SETI

-0.19

-2.15

(Reporting by Tejaswi Marthi in Begaluru; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)

