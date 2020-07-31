EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies eye strong July finish on dollar woes

By Rashmi Ashok

July 31 (Reuters) - Asian currencies rose on Friday and were set to end July with their best performance in months as the dollar tumbled on worries a U.S. economic recovery was set to be derailed by a second wave of coronavirus outbreaks.

Several Asian markets were closed for the Eid al-Adha public holiday although the currencies of South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand and China, which were open, were all firmer.

Despite a continued surge in coronavirus infections in India, the rupee INR=IN is also poised to end July with a near 1% gain - its best monthly performance in over a year.

The Singapore dollar SGD= has advanced about 1.7% across the month, narrowly beating gains from last December and putting it on track for its best showing since January 2018.

"In the near term, the huge wave of global central bank liquidity and an ample supply of dollars in the global financial system will mean that short of a huge growth shock, the dollar looks cyclically vulnerable," analysts at ANZ wrote in a note on Thursday.

"A higher liquidity world should favour... Asian currencies, and this is where we think the next leg of dollar weakness may show itself."

The surge in coronavirus cases in a number of U.S. states in the past fortnight has hurt global appetite for risk while also weakening the greenback's traditional appeal as a safe haven at times of stress, putting the dollar index =USD on course for its biggest monthly fall in 10 years. USD/

Taiwan's dollar TWD=TP and the South Korean won KRW=KFTC, both heavy exporters and centres for tech that are expected to benefit more than some economies from post-pandemic reality, have been among the bigger gainers.

The Taiwan currency and the Thai baht THB=TH both racked up gains of 0.7% on Friday, while the won hit a four-month peak.

Asian equities were largely subdued after a wobbly session on Wall Street, as a coronavirus aid bill for jobless Americans remained stalled in the U.S. Congress and data showed claims for unemployment benefits continued to accelerate.

Chinese stocks .SSEC were the sole gainers after data showed China's factories stepped up activity in July for a fifth straight month as improving prospects for electrical and pharmaceutical goods helped sustain a broader recovery.

The yuan jumped 0.4% and was on track for its best month since October.

Investors will look to July export data next week from China, South Korea and Taiwan to gauge the state of global demand. Manufacturing prints from a slew of countries are also expected.

HIGHLIGHTS

** Top losers on Thailand's SETI .SETI include Nok Airlines PCL NOK.BK down 14.29% and Starflex PCL SFLEX.BK losing 12.9% ** SETI index .SETI is down 0.33% at 1,311.34 and has fallen 16.72% YTD

** Thailand's 10-year government bond yields were down 3 basis points at 1.21%​​, while 3-year benchmark yield eased 0.5 basis point at 0.565%​​

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0711 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

+0.38

+4.11

.N225

-2.82

-8.23

China

CNY=CFXS

+0.27

-0.39

.SSEC

0.73

8.55

India

INR=IN

+0.07

-4.55

.NSEI

-0.11

-8.86

Philippines

PHP=

+0.22

+3.30

.PSI

-

-

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

+0.26

-2.93

.KS11

-0.78

2.35

Singapore

SGD=

+0.12

-1.88

.STI

-

-

Taiwan

TWD=TP

+0.75

+2.75

.TWII

-0.46

5.57

Thailand

THB=TH

+0.77

-4.10

.SETI

-0.33

-17.00

(Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham and Subhranshu Sahu)

((Rashmi.Ashok@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822604;))

