EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies edge lower; Thai baht weakens most

Feb 21 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0210 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
134.330
134.23
-0.07
Sing dlr
1.336
1.3356
-0.04
Taiwan dlr
30.383
30.371
-0.04
Korean won
1295.900
1294.5
-0.11
Baht
34.470
34.38
-0.26
Peso
54.990
54.96
-0.05
Rupiah
15163.000
15155
-0.05
Rupee
82.723
82.7225
+0.00
Ringgit
4.429
4.428
-0.02
Yuan
6.864
6.8563
-0.10
Change so far in 2023
Currency
Latest bid
End 2022
Pct Move
Japan yen
134.330
131.110
-2.40
Sing dlr
1.336
1.340
+0.27
Taiwan dlr
30.383
30.708
+1.07
Korean won
1295.900
1264.500
-2.42
Baht
34.470
34.585
+0.33
Peso
54.990
55.670
+1.24
Rupiah
15163.000
15565.000
+2.65
Rupee
82.723
82.720
-0.00
Ringgit
4.429
4.400
-0.65
Yuan
6.864
6.900
+0.53
