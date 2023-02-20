EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies edge lower; Thai baht weakens most

Feb 21 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0210 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

134.330

134.23

-0.07

Sing dlr

1.336

1.3356

-0.04

Taiwan dlr

30.383

30.371

-0.04

Korean won

1295.900

1294.5

-0.11

Baht

34.470

34.38

-0.26

Peso

54.990

54.96

-0.05

Rupiah

15163.000

15155

-0.05

Rupee

82.723

82.7225

+0.00

Ringgit

4.429

4.428

-0.02

Yuan

6.864

6.8563

-0.10

Change so far in 2023

Currency

Latest bid

End 2022

Pct Move

Japan yen

134.330

131.110

-2.40

Sing dlr

1.336

1.340

+0.27

Taiwan dlr

30.383

30.708

+1.07

Korean won

1295.900

1264.500

-2.42

Baht

34.470

34.585

+0.33

Peso

54.990

55.670

+1.24

Rupiah

15163.000

15565.000

+2.65

Rupee

82.723

82.720

-0.00

Ringgit

4.429

4.400

-0.65

Yuan

6.864

6.900

+0.53

(Compiled by Himanshi Akhand in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Himanshi.Akhand@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.