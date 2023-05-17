EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies edge lower on US debt ceiling talks, China data

By Mehr Bedi

May 17 (Reuters) - Asian currencies weakened against the dollar on Wednesday, as U.S. debt ceiling talks and softer Chinese economic data dented investor sentiment and stoked concerns of a global slowdown.

Regional stock markets, however, were largely positive.

The Malaysian ringgit MYR= and Indonesian rupiah IDR= led losses in the region, slipping 0.6% and 0.4%, respectively, while the South Korean won KRW=KFTC and Singapore dollar SGD= depreciated marginally.

U.S. President Joe Biden and top congressional Republican Kevin McCarthy have edged closer to a deal to avoid a looming debt default, with the threat of an economic nightmare prompting Biden to cut short an Asia trip this week.

Official data revealing China's new home prices rose for the fourth straight month in April, but at a slower pace, added to concerns over the pace of recovery in a sector crucial to China's economic health. It followed downbeat data on Tuesday that showed property investment and sales were falling sharply.

"Underwhelming China activity data in April validate our repeated warnings of overstated re-opening optimism, and resultant blind spots to China's structural and geo-political challenges," said Vishnu Varathan, head of economics and strategy at Mizuho Bank.

Meanwhile, Singapore's fell 9.8% in April from the same month a year earlier, data showed, weighed down by declines in both electronic and non-electronic products.

Lacklustre external demand conditions imply non-oil domestic exports momentum could remain mired in a year-on-year contraction until the third quarter, said Selena Ling, OCBC's chief economist.

Stocks in Singapore .SETI dipped 1.1%, falling to a near two-month low, although equities in Taiwan .TWII, South Korea .KS11 and the Philippines .PSI gained between 0.5% and 1.2%.

Elsewhere in the region, ambiguity over the Thailand's next prime minister pushed the baht THB=TH 0.3% lower even though the two main opposition parties agreed to form a ruling coalition.

The Thai currency has shed 0.1% since last week.

A military-appointed Senate, the party's position on a royal insult law and a complaint against its leader could stand in the way of Thailand's progressive, anti-military party Move Forward ensuring the election of its leader Pita Limjareonrat as prime minister.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** US consumer spending appears solid early in second quarter

** Japan emerges from recession on post-COVID consumer rebound

** Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Mester says not yet at point where it can 'hold' rates

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

-0.05

-3.91

.N225

0.66

15.12

China

CNY=CFXS

-0.17

-1.29

.SSEC

-0.23

6.28

India

INR=IN

-0.15

+0.47

.NSEI

0.00

1.00

Indonesia

IDR=

-0.40

+4.64

.JKSE

0.07

-2.48

Malaysia

MYR=

-0.60

-2.59

.KLSE

0.19

-4.63

Philippines

PHP=

-0.16

-0.89

.PSI

0.62

0.97

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

-0.04

-5.57

.KS11

0.56

11.52

Singapore

SGD=

-0.02

-0.05

.STI

-1.05

-2.19

Taiwan

TWD=TP

-0.01

-0.33

.TWII

1.21

12.21

Thailand

THB=TH

-0.32

+1.27

.SETI

-0.53

-8.21

(Reporting by Mehr Bedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Jamie Freed)

