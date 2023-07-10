EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies edge lower, equities gain; US inflation data on tap

By Nausheen Thusoo

July 10 (Reuters) - The Indonesian rupiah and Thai Baht led losses among Asian currencies on Monday, while equities broadly gained with investors awaiting data on U.S. inflation.

The Indonesian rupiah IDR= depreciated 0.5% to its lowest level since March 24.

The hawkish tone from the U.S. Federal Reserve and weaker economic data from China, Indonesia's largest trading partner, increased expectations for a softening in Indonesian exports dragging the rupiah, said Josua Pardede, chief economist at PermataBank.

However, Pardede believes the weakness in the rupiah would be temporary. Indonesia's central bank on Friday said it was ready to intervene in the foreign exchange market to defend the rupiah if needed.

Meanwhile, China's factory gate deflation deepened in June and missed expectations, while consumer prices were unchanged, data showed on Monday, as a faltering post-COVID recovery weighed on demand.

The miss implies there is plenty of scope to ease monetary policy further, but also underlines the challenge Beijing faces in reflating its economy and avoiding a deflationary spiral. MKTS/GLOB

"Looking ahead, in year-over-year terms, we expect China's Producer Price Index deflation to persist in the coming months," analysts at Goldman Sachs wrote in a note.

The Chinese yuan CNY=CFXS depreciated 0.2% while stocks climbed 0.2%. Thailand's baht THB=TH and the Philippines' peso PHP= fell 0.3% each. The Singaporean SGD= and Taiwanese dollars TWD=TP both fell over 0.2%.

Market participants are now awaiting U.S. consumer prices data for cues about the Fed's rate hike trajectory. The risk of higher global rates for longer has caused havoc in bond markets, where U.S. 10-year yields jumped 23 basis points last week.

"If the market starts to price in for the Fed to hike rates beyond July, then it's going to be positive for the dollar against the emerging market currencies, which will then put pressure on central banks," said Alvin Tan, head of Asia FX strategy at RBC Capital Markets.

"To protect currency value against the U.S. dollar they (central banks) might feel compelled to have a more hawkish tone," Tan said.

Most equities in the region rose with those in Kula Lumpur .KLSE rising over 0.6% to post their best intraday percentage gain in a week.

Stocks in Jakarta .JKSE gained 0.4% while those in Thailand .SETI advanced 0.2%.

Shares in South Korea .KS11 fell 0.3%. The country's central bank is set to meet on Thursday to give the verdict for on interest rate.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Thailand's investment pledges jump 70% in H1, China tops FDI

** Indonesia Jan-June budget surplus at 152.3 trillion rupiah

** Philippines gross foreign reserves at $99.8 billion at end-June

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0646 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

-0.27

-7.96

.N225

-0.61

23.36

China

CNY=CFXS

-0.17

-4.66

.SSEC

0.19

3.67

India

INR=IN

+0.14

+0.12

.NSEI

0.10

6.88

Indonesia

IDR=

-0.53

+2.33

.JKSE

0.44

-1.53

Malaysia

MYR=

-0.04

-5.74

.KLSE

0.66

-7.27

Philippines

PHP=

-0.23

+0.04

.PSI

0.07

-2.78

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

-0.11

-3.21

.KS11

-0.24

12.71

Singapore

SGD=

-0.17

-0.65

.STI

0.09

-3.35

Taiwan

TWD=TP

-0.19

-2.17

.TWII

-0.07

17.79

Thailand

THB=TH

-0.36

-1.72

.SETI

0.18

-10.51

Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Asian stock markets https://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

