EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies edge lower, all eyes on Powell's speech

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Emerging Asian currencies weakened on Friday, led by Thailand's baht and the Indonesian rupiah, as the dollar firmed ahead of a speech by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell that could offer more clues on the U.S. monetary policy.

The rupiah IDR= eased 0.4%, a day after the country's central bank left interest rates unchanged, as expected, while drawing up plans to attract foreign portfolio investments that would help stabilise the currency.

Bank Indonesia (BI) plans to issue new rupiah-denominated securities, using its holdings of government bonds as the underlying asset, Governor Perry Warjiyo said.

The rupiah has been the region's best performing currency this year. However, it has come under pressure recently along with Indonesian bonds due to China's economic malaise and a widening yield gap with U.S. Treasuries, which have resulted in a deterioration of Indonesia's external balances.

Indonesia's current account swung into deficit for the first time in two years in the second quarter due to falling commodity prices and weak global growth, and the central bank expects the deficit will be higher next year.

"The new instrument is good to sustain short-term volatility to contain potential external balance change for Indonesia. But for the medium term, it will not solve the problem if the balance of payment pressures escalate," said Fakhrul Fulvian, an economist at Trimegah Securities.

"What the market really needs most now is a steepening yield curve," he said, adding that he sees rupiah volatility for the next two to three months.

Indonesian 10-year benchmark bond yields were last down 4.6 basis points at 6.528%.

The baht THB=TH weakened 0.5%, but was still set for its first weekly gain in four weeks.

After months of political uncertainty following a May general election, the baht has drawn some support from the formation of a new government by the Pheu Thai-led coalition, and appointment of Srettha Thaivisin as prime minister.

The baht's weakness on Friday was partly due to data showing Thai exports shrank for a 10th consecutive month in July, and at a far bigger rate than expected. The commerce ministry said it would be difficult to meet the full-year export growth target.

Meanwhile, the U.S. dollar rose to a more than two-month peak and was on course for its sixth straight weekly gain. FRX/

Investors are waiting for Powell's speech at the Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium due at 1405 GMT to better understand whether the Fed is done with rate hikes and for how long it plans to keep rates elevated.

"Markets widely expect Powell to use the platform to reiterate the 'high for longer' rhetoric given how the US economy had displayed relative resilience," analysts at OCBC wrote in a note.

"The risk is that Powell's message or tone comes across as less hawkish than expected. He does not need to sound dovish but by delivering a less hawkish speech could see USD ease off."

The South Korean won KRW=KFTC declined 0.2%.

Malaysia's ringgit MYR= was flat after weakening 0.2% earlier in the session. It was set for its third consecutive weekly loss.

Data showed that Malaysia's consumer price index rose 2% from a year earlier in July, the lowest inflation print in two years.

Bucking the trend, the Philippine peso PHP= added 0.3%.

Equities in the region were also lower, with those in Jakarta .JKSE, Manila .PSI and Seoul .KS11 falling between 0.2% and 1.1%.

