EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies edge higher, Thai baht climbs the most

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0203 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

122.140

121.8

-0.28

Sing dlr

1.352

1.3524

+0.01

Taiwan dlr

28.581

28.58

-0.00

Korean won

1209.600

1209.6

+0.00

Baht

33.210

33.33

+0.36

Peso

51.955

51.97

+0.03

Rupiah

14335.000

14340

+0.03

Rupee

0.00

75.91

0.00

Ringgit

4.200

4.203

+0.07

Yuan

6.352

6.3485

-0.05

Change so far in 2022

Currency

Latest bid

End 2021

Pct Move

Japan yen

122.140

115.08

-5.78

Sing dlr

1.352

1.3490

-0.24

Taiwan dlr

28.581

27.676

-3.17

Korean won

1209.600

1188.60

-1.74

Baht

33.210

33.39

+0.54

Peso

51.955

50.99

-1.86

Rupiah

14335.000

14250

-0.59

Rupee

0.00

74.33

-2.08

Ringgit

4.200

4.1640

-0.86

Yuan

6.352

6.3550

+0.05

(Compiled by Harshita Swaminathan)

