EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies edge higher, Thai baht climbs the most

March 31 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0203 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

122.140

121.8

-0.28

Sing dlr

1.352

1.3524

+0.01

Taiwan dlr

28.581

28.58

-0.00

Korean won

1209.600

1209.6

+0.00

Baht

33.210

33.33

+0.36

Peso

51.955

51.97

+0.03

Rupiah

14335.000

14340

+0.03

Rupee

0.00

75.91

0.00

Ringgit

4.200

4.203

+0.07

Yuan

6.352

6.3485

-0.05

Change so far in 2022

Currency

Latest bid

End 2021

Pct Move

Japan yen

122.140

115.08

-5.78

Sing dlr

1.352

1.3490

-0.24

Taiwan dlr

28.581

27.676

-3.17

Korean won

1209.600

1188.60

-1.74

Baht

33.210

33.39

+0.54

Peso

51.955

50.99

-1.86

Rupiah

14335.000

14250

-0.59

Rupee

0.00

74.33

-2.08

Ringgit

4.200

4.1640

-0.86

Yuan

6.352

6.3550

+0.05

(Compiled by Harshita Swaminathan)

