EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies edge higher, Thai baht climbs the most

March 31 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0203 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
122.140
121.8
-0.28
Sing dlr
1.352
1.3524
+0.01
Taiwan dlr
28.581
28.58
-0.00
Korean won
1209.600
1209.6
+0.00
Baht
33.210
33.33
+0.36
Peso
51.955
51.97
+0.03
Rupiah
14335.000
14340
+0.03
Rupee
0.00
75.91
0.00
Ringgit
4.200
4.203
+0.07
Yuan
6.352
6.3485
-0.05
Change so far in 2022
Currency
Latest bid
End 2021
Pct Move
Japan yen
122.140
115.08
-5.78
Sing dlr
1.352
1.3490
-0.24
Taiwan dlr
28.581
27.676
-3.17
Korean won
1209.600
1188.60
-1.74
Baht
33.210
33.39
+0.54
Peso
51.955
50.99
-1.86
Rupiah
14335.000
14250
-0.59
Rupee
0.00
74.33
-2.08
Ringgit
4.200
4.1640
-0.86
Yuan
6.352
6.3550
+0.05
(Compiled by Harshita Swaminathan)
