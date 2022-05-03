EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies edge higher, S.Korean won and Philippine peso lead gains

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0210 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

130.090

130.1

+0.01

Sing dlr

1.383

1.3832

-0.01

Taiwan dlr

29.498

29.53

+0.11

Korean won

1259.000

1267.8

+0.70

Peso

52.425

52.51

+0.16

Rupee

76.515

76.515

+0.00

Change so far in 2022

Currency

Latest bid

End 2021

Pct Move

Japan yen

130.090

115.08

-11.54

Sing dlr

1.383

1.3490

-2.48

Taiwan dlr

29.498

27.676

-6.18

Korean won

1259.000

1188.60

-5.59

Baht

34.420

33.39

-2.99

Peso

52.425

50.99

-2.74

Rupiah

14495.000

14250

-1.69

Rupee

76.515

74.33

-2.86

Ringgit

4.352

4.1640

-4.32

Yuan

6.609

6.3550

-3.84

