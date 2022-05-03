EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies edge higher, S.Korean won and Philippine peso lead gains

May 4 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0210 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 130.090 130.1 +0.01 Sing dlr 1.383 1.3832 -0.01 Taiwan dlr 29.498 29.53 +0.11 Korean won 1259.000 1267.8 +0.70 Peso 52.425 52.51 +0.16 Rupee 76.515 76.515 +0.00 Change so far in 2022 Currency Latest bid End 2021 Pct Move Japan yen 130.090 115.08 -11.54 Sing dlr 1.383 1.3490 -2.48 Taiwan dlr 29.498 27.676 -6.18 Korean won 1259.000 1188.60 -5.59 Baht 34.420 33.39 -2.99 Peso 52.425 50.99 -2.74 Rupiah 14495.000 14250 -1.69 Rupee 76.515 74.33 -2.86 Ringgit 4.352 4.1640 -4.32 Yuan 6.609 6.3550 -3.84 (Compiled by Tejaswi Marthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu) ((Tejaswi.marthi@thomsonreuters.com))

