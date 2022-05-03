EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies edge higher, S.Korean won and Philippine peso lead gains

May 4 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0210 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
130.090
130.1
+0.01
Sing dlr
1.383
1.3832
-0.01
Taiwan dlr
29.498
29.53
+0.11
Korean won
1259.000
1267.8
+0.70
Peso
52.425
52.51
+0.16
Rupee
76.515
76.515
+0.00
Change so far in 2022
Currency
Latest bid
End 2021
Pct Move
Japan yen
130.090
115.08
-11.54
Sing dlr
1.383
1.3490
-2.48
Taiwan dlr
29.498
27.676
-6.18
Korean won
1259.000
1188.60
-5.59
Baht
34.420
33.39
-2.99
Peso
52.425
50.99
-2.74
Rupiah
14495.000
14250
-1.69
Rupee
76.515
74.33
-2.86
Ringgit
4.352
4.1640
-4.32
Yuan
6.609
6.3550
-3.84
(Compiled by Tejaswi Marthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
