EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies edge higher, Philippine peso leads gains

Feb 16 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0216 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
133.830
134.11
+0.21
Sing dlr
1.334
1.3358
+0.13
Taiwan dlr
30.278
30.308
+0.10
Korean won
1281.500
1282.2
+0.05
Baht
34.220
34.255
+0.10
Peso
55.200
55.3
+0.18
Rupiah
15185.000
15200
+0.10
Rupee
82.803
82.8025
+0.00
Ringgit
4.405
4.39
-0.34
Yuan
6.851
6.8515
+0.00
Change so far in 2023
Currency
Latest bid
End 2022
Pct Move
Japan yen
133.830
131.110
-2.03
Sing dlr
1.334
1.340
+0.43
Taiwan dlr
30.278
30.708
+1.42
Korean won
1281.500
1264.500
-1.33
Baht
34.220
34.585
+1.07
Peso
55.200
55.670
+0.85
Rupiah
15185.000
15565.000
+2.50
Rupee
82.803
82.720
-0.10
Ringgit
4.405
4.400
-0.11
Yuan
6.851
6.900
+0.71
(Compiled by Himanshi Akhand in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
