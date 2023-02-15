EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies edge higher, Philippine peso leads gains

Feb 16 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0216 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

133.830

134.11

+0.21

Sing dlr

1.334

1.3358

+0.13

Taiwan dlr

30.278

30.308

+0.10

Korean won

1281.500

1282.2

+0.05

Baht

34.220

34.255

+0.10

Peso

55.200

55.3

+0.18

Rupiah

15185.000

15200

+0.10

Rupee

82.803

82.8025

+0.00

Ringgit

4.405

4.39

-0.34

Yuan

6.851

6.8515

+0.00

Change so far in 2023

Currency

Latest bid

End 2022

Pct Move

Japan yen

133.830

131.110

-2.03

Sing dlr

1.334

1.340

+0.43

Taiwan dlr

30.278

30.708

+1.42

Korean won

1281.500

1264.500

-1.33

Baht

34.220

34.585

+1.07

Peso

55.200

55.670

+0.85

Rupiah

15185.000

15565.000

+2.50

Rupee

82.803

82.720

-0.10

Ringgit

4.405

4.400

-0.11

Yuan

6.851

6.900

+0.71

(Compiled by Himanshi Akhand in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Himanshi.Akhand@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.