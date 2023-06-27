EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies edge higher as yuan bounces, stocks mixed

By Himanshi Akhand

June 27 (Reuters) - Stocks in Asia were mixed on Tuesday, while currencies tracked China's yuan to inch higher as speculations of Beijing seeking to slow the pace of yuan's depreciation supported risk appetite and prompted investors to shift focus from rate hike worries.

The Philippine peso PHP=, the South Korean won KRW=KFTC and the Malaysian ringgit MYR= appreciated between 0.2% and 0.7%.

"Despite the negative sentiment from U.S. equities overnight, in terms of FX markets, it is actually the yuan recovery that is driving Asian currencies today," said Khoon Goh, head of Asia research at ANZ.

The spot yuan CNY=CFXS appreciated 0.4% after the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the daily yuan fixing rate stronger than market expectations for a second day. CNY/

The stronger fixing coincided with the selling of dollars in the offshore spot market by China's major state-owned banks, according to sources, suggesting the authorities wanted to slow the pace of the yuan's recent slide.

The yuan has lost over 4.3% this year, weighed down by China's faltering economic growth, and markets have been expecting a basket of supportive measures from Beijing before they make stronger bets on a recovery.

"The yuan is the anchor currency for the region. So the run of the weakening yuan since May had put a lot of pressure on other regional currencies. The fact that we finally saw the Chinese authorities sending a signal that they're seeking to slow down the pace of the yuan's depreciation has helped turn things around a little bit," Goh added.

Meanwhile, the baht THB=TH fell 0.1%. Thailand's exports contracted less than expected in May as higher industrial goods shipments and a weakening baht helped offset some of the impact of sluggish global demand.

Stocks in the region were mixed as Wall Street lost ground overnight.A persistently hawkish tone from central banks has fanned fears that efforts to rein in runaway inflation could spark a recession.

"The combination of hawkish talks from several central banks may risk spooking markets again as we are confronted (with) the rising risks of a downturn," Maybank analysts wrote.

Stocks in Bangkok .SETI and Singapore .STI rose 0.4% and 0.6%, respectively, while equities in Manila .PSI and Taiwan .TWII lost 0.3% and 1%, respectively.

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin paid tribute to pilots killed, confirming for the first time that Russian aviators were killed in an aborted mutiny as the Wagner mercenary group marched on Moscow.

The rouble RUB= weakened 0.4% versus the greenback after hitting its weakest level since March 2022 in the previous session.

Turkey's lira touched a record low against the dollar, after an official and bankers said the central bank had stopped using its reserves to support it.

The lira TRY= weakened as much as 1% to 26.172 per U.S. dollar.

HIGHLIGHTS

** The Philippines' central bank might find it very hard to ease monetary policy via interest rate cuts while the U.S. Federal Reserve is raising interest rates, its outgoing governor said.

** Thailand's central bank said it would further relax foreign exchange regulations to encourage capital outflows amid a volatile baht.

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0718 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

+0.00

-8.63

.N225

-0.49

24.69

China

CNY=CFXS

+0.41

-4.34

.SSEC

1.23

3.24

India

INR=IN

+0.09

+0.92

.NSEI

0.31

3.56

Indonesia

IDR=

+0.10

+3.80

.JKSE

0.04

-2.68

Malaysia

MYR=

+0.17

-5.62

.KLSE

-0.14

-7.19

Philippines

PHP=

+0.67

+0.58

.PSI

-0.31

-0.97

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

+0.46

-2.75

.KS11

-0.03

15.43

Singapore

SGD=

+0.27

-0.70

.STI

0.62

-1.29

Taiwan

TWD=TP

-0.01

-1.00

.TWII

-1.00

19.45

Thailand

THB=TH

-0.14

-1.82

.SETI

0.39

-10.64

