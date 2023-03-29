EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies edge down, Thai baht trims losses after BOT hike

By Harshita Swaminathan

March 29 (Reuters) - Most Asian currencies inched lower on Wednesday as investors awaited key U.S. data due on Friday for more monetary policy cues, while the Thai baht cut losses after the country's central bank delivered an expected 25 basis-point interest rate hike.

The baht THB=TH was last down 0.1% at 34.26 to the dollar. The Bank of Thailand (BOT) delivered its fifth consecutive 25-bp hike in a unanimous vote and trimmed its 2023 growth outlook.

Poon Panichpibool, a markets strategist at Krung Thai Bank, said the lower growth target was unexpected, adding that the unanimous vote for a 25-bp rate increase paved the way for another hike in May.

Traders are looking out for February's personal consumption expenditures (PCE) data from the U.S., the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge, to further assess the way forward for interest rates and the dollar.

This seems to have taken some of the focus off the global banking sector. Markets have been concerned about a global banking sector downturn since the unexpected failure of two U.S. regional banks and the rescue of Credit Suisse in Europe.

Late last week, European lender Deutsche Bank's DBKGn.DE 5-year credit default swaps rose to late-2018 levels, indicating slowing confidence in the sector. However, they later eased.

"The weekend concerns (over the banking sector) have certainly dissipated partially, although I still anticipate some of the concerns to linger on," said Jeff Ng, a senior currency analyst at MUFG.

"I think, maybe right now, the markets may be taking a breather and watching out for the PCE numbers on Friday."

The Indonesian rupiah IDR=, Singapore's dollar SGD= and the Philippine peso PHP= fell between 0.1% and 0.2%.

Vietnam's economic growth slowed in the first quarter, data showed, owing to sharply lower exports due to weakening global demand.

The Vietnamese dong VND= was broadly unchanged, at about 23,475 to the dollar.

In Hong Kong, shares of Alibaba Group 9988.HK soared as much as 16.3% after the Chinese tech firm announced its biggest restructuring yet, by splitting its businesses into six main units.

Alibaba founder Jack Ma also returned to China after a year-long stay abroad, bolstering confidence in the country's tech sector, which has been battered following months of regulatory scrutiny.

Stock markets across Asia gained slightly, with Indonesia .JKSE, Taiwan .TWII and South Korea .KS11 up between 0.4% and 1%.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Indonesia's 10-year bond yield ID10YT=RR up 1.9 bps to 6.821%

** China threatens retaliation if U.S. House speaker meets Taiwan's president

** Malaysia's central bank maintains its 2023 growth forecast at 4% to 5%, saying risks remain "fairly balanced"

As of 0732 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

-0.82

-0.63

.N225

1.33

6.86

China

CNY=CFXS

-0.18

+0.17

.SSEC

-0.16

4.88

India

INR=IN

-0.17

+0.47

.NSEI

0.09

-6.29

Indonesia

IDR=

+0.12

+3.31

.JKSE

0.97

-0.36

Malaysia

MYR=

-0.18

-0.14

.KLSE

0.62

-5.19

Philippines

PHP=

-0.04

+2.26

.PSI

0.42

0.98

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

-0.30

-2.93

.KS11

0.37

9.28

Singapore

SGD=

-0.20

+0.74

.STI

0.24

0.37

Taiwan

TWD=TP

-0.23

+0.83

.TWII

0.43

11.54

Thailand

THB=TH

-0.12

+0.96

.SETI

0.12

-3.59

Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Asian stock marketshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

(Reporting by Harshita Swaminathan; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Harshita.Swaminathan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.