EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies ease slightly, led by ringgit and rupiah, stocks mixed

By Archishma Iyer

Sept 6 (Reuters) - The Malaysian ringgit and Indonesian rupiah eased slightly on Wednesday, but still led declines among emerging Asia currencies

as investors shied away from riskier assets due to concerns about global economic growth and higher oil prices.

The ringgit MYR= slipped about 0.2% to its lowest level since end of June, while the Indonesian rupiah IDR= lost about 0.3%.

The Singapore dollar SGD= fell as much as 0.2% to trade at 1.364 per dollar, its weakest in 10 months, before paring some losses to be nearly flat.

Weak services activity data out of China on Tuesday, and the dim manufacturing numbers from Britain and Europe and Britain cast some gloom over the outlook globally, prompting investors to reduce exposure to risk-sensitive assets. MKTS/GLOB

Further denting investor sentiment, Brent crude prices rose overnight after Saudi Arabia and Russia extended their supply cuts for longer than expected. O/R

"The second engine room of the globe – China - is still awaiting a major lifeline," Jessica Amir, a markets strategist with trading platform Moomoo said, "Plus, as we expected, inflationary concerns, in the way of a higher oil price, are causing investors to question why they rushed into equities so hard and fast this year."

Investors will also look out for speeches from Fed officials before the next policy meeting on Sept. 19-20, after Fed Governor Christopher Waller signalled that latest economic data gave more space to consider further hikes in U.S. rates.

Markets expect the Fed to hold rates steady when it meets later this month, but have been split over the outlook moving forward.

The dollar index =USD, which measures the strength of the greenback against six major currencies, was near 104.7, at 0407 GMT.

Other Asian currencies like the South Korean won KRW=KFTC, Taiwan dollar TWD=TP and the Philippines peso PHP= lost in the range of 0.1% and 0.2%.

Among Asian equities, stocks in Singapore .STI, Philippines .PSI, and Taiwan .TWII slipped between 0.1% and 0.2%, while those in Indonesia .JKSE and Malaysia .KLSE edged 0.2% and 0.4% higher.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Indonesia's benchmark 10-year bond yield rises to 6.511%

** Singapore's DBS raises $1.5 bln in two US dlr bond tranches -term sheet

** POLL-China's exports, imports likely contracted more slowly in August

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0407 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

+0.12

-11.13

.N225

0.65

27.43

China

CNY=CFXS

-0.12

-5.62

.SSEC

-0.34

1.76

India

INR=IN

-0.04

-0.42

.NSEI

-0.03

8.09

Indonesia

IDR=

-0.28

+1.71

.JKSE

0.19

2.26

Malaysia

MYR=

-0.21

-5.78

.KLSE

0.39

-2.34

Philippines

PHP=

-0.04

-2.23

.PSI

-0.17

-5.36

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

-0.08

-5.05

.KS11

-0.67

14.68

Singapore

SGD=

-0.01

-1.59

.STI

-0.15

-0.91

Taiwan

TWD=TP

-0.18

-3.89

.TWII

-0.13

18.62

Thailand

THB=TH

-0.08

-2.48

.SETI

0.19

-7.06

(Reporting by Archishma Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

((Archishma.Iyer@thomsonreuters.com;))

