EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies ease on firm dollar, stocks split

By Rishav Chatterjee

July 19 (Reuters) - Major Asian currencies eased on Wednesday as the U.S. dollar held firm, while stocks were mixed after U.S. retail sales data sealed expectations of an interest rate increase next week.

The dollar index =USD steadied at around 100 in Asian trade as the greenback rebounded from a 15-month low in the previous session.

The yuan CNY=CFXS dropped 0.4% after data showed China's fiscal revenues grew at a slower pace in the first six months, the latest indicator of broadening economic pressures. Mainland China shares .SSEC retreated 0.1%.

"Asian markets are likely to range-trade today, caught between China's tepid growth story and upbeat U.S. earnings results," OCBC analysts said in a note.

U.S. retail sales data for June painted a picture of consumer resilience and did not change expectations that the Federal Reserve would resume rate hikes this month.

On the earnings front, major Wall Street banks said higher interest rates had helped boost profits in the second quarter.

"Overall, the bank earnings and the retail sales numbers are feeding into some belief that the U.S. economy can head into a soft landing and avoid a recession," said Maybank analysts.

The Thai baht THB= was the only gainer among major Asian currencies, rising 0.3% after the country's central bank chief said the economic recovery is intact.

However, local shares were trading flat as investors keenly watched the country's parliament voting for a leader.

Pita Limjaroenrat, the leader of Thailand's election-winning Move Forward Party and the front-runner for the premiership post, was suspended from parliament by a constitutional court although the suspension won't affect his nomination.

The Japanese yen JPY= weakened for a second consecutive day to hit a one-week low. Stocks, however, scaled a two-week high.

"The weakening happened after Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda's indicated that the central bank would maintain its ultra-easy monetary policy as there is still some distance to sustainably achieve its inflation target," said Deutsche Bank analysts.

The South Korean won KRW=KFTC was among the currencies losing the most ground against the greenback, falling 0.4% on cautious trading ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting next week. The local share benchmark was trading flat.

The Philippines peso PHP= and the Singapore dollar SGD= were down 0.4% and 0.2%, respectively.

The Indonesian and Malaysian stock markets were closed for the Islamic New Year holiday.

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0635 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

-0.47

-5.99

.N225

1.24

26.06

China

CNY=CFXS

-0.39

-4.37

.SSEC

-0.08

3.43

India

INR=IN

-0.11

+0.73

.NSEI

-0.03

9.05

Indonesia

IDR=

--

+3.84

.JKSE

--

-0.30

Malaysia

MYR=

--

-3.08

.KLSE

--

-6.18

Philippines

PHP=

-0.44

+1.96

.PSI

0.47

-0.11

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

-0.41

-0.09

.KS11

0.02

16.63

Singapore

SGD=

-0.23

+1.08

.STI

0.52

0.61

Taiwan

TWD=TP

-0.26

-1.18

.TWII

-0.65

21.07

Thailand

THB=TH

+0.29

+1.63

.SETI

0.04

-7.96

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Final showdown for Thailand's Pita as parliament votes on PM

** Thai recovery intact, interest rates to normalise gradually - c.bank chief

** China's Jan-June fiscal revenue growth slows

Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Asian stock markets https://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

(Reporting by Rishav Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Edwina Gibbs and Savio D'Souza)

