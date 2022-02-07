EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies ease as Fed rate hike bets grow, S. Korean won drops most

By Savyata Mishra

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Most Asian currencies eased on Monday against a firm dollar as strong U.S. jobs growth data reinforced expectations for Federal Reserve interest rate hikes, while the South Korea's won was further weakened by record COVID-19 cases in the country.

The won KRW=KFTC dropped most among its peers, falling 0.3% while its stocks .KS11 pared early losses to dip 0.2% hurt by concerns over the surge in infections and the risk of quicker U.S. rate hikes.

Investors were cautious of growing bets on larger Federal Reserve interest rate hike after a data on Friday showed that U.S. created more than expected jobs in January.

Meanwhile, Indonesian shares .JKSE rose 0.8% while the rupiah IDR= fell 0.2% in a muted reaction to the country's fourth quarter GDP data which was slightly higher than expected.

Analysts, however, warn of challenges to recovery in the Southeast Asia's largest economy from a recent rise in COVID-19 cases that has prompted it to temporarily ban foreign tourists entering the country through Jakarta's airport.

"The Omicron surge is but one of the handful of speed bumps faced by the (Indonesian) economy in 2022," Nicholas Mapa, a senior economist with ING said in a note.

"Prospects for recovery this year will likely be challenged by a pending increase in taxes coupled with projections for a pickup in inflation, both of which will likely weigh on household spending."

The Philippine peso PHP= fell 0.3% while the Thai baht THB=TH and Malaysian ringgit MYR= both eased 0.1%.

The shares across the region were mixed, with China .SSEC gaining strongly coming out of a week-long Lunar New Year break to rise about 2%, while Philippine stocks .PSI dipped about 1%, after rising nearly 3% last week.

Singapore Straits Times Index .STI inched 0.7% higher driven by a 5% jump in the country's bourse operator's SGXL.SI stock on upbeat results and a Citibank upgrade.

However, the Singapore dollar SGD= stayed largely flat on the back of rising COVID cases in the country.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields rise 5.90 basis points to 6.51%​​

** In the Philippines, top index gainers are Security Bank Corp SECB.PS up 2.7%, Bank of the Philippine Islands BPI.PS up 2%, Converge Information & Communications Technology Solutions Inc CNVRG.PS up ​1.96%

** Top gainer on the Singapore STI .STI is Singapore Exchange Ltd SGXL.SI up 5.1%

(Reporting by Savyata Mishra and Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru)

