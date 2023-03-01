EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies drop as rate-hike fears loom

By Upasana Singh

March 2 (Reuters) - Most Asian currencies inched lower on Thursday against a firm dollar, after a surge in U.S. yields and manufacturing data reinforced views that the Federal Reserve could get more aggressive in tightening monetary policy.

Thailand's baht THB=TH weakened 0.5% and Indonesia's rupiah IDR= fell 0.3%. The Singapore dollar SGD= was down 0.2% and China's yuan CNY=CFXS depreciated 0.3%.

Strong factory data from China on Wednesday that showed better-than-expected economic growth in the region's biggest trading partner was overshadowed by the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) survey's measure of prices paid by manufacturers.

"Sentiment is mixed," said Christopher Wong, currency strategist at OCBC.

"On one hand, solid China PMIs (manufacturing purchasing managers' index) breathed life into the China reopening trade, and that saw positive spill over to risk sentiments but on the other hand ... higher ISM prices paid helped UST (U.S. Treasury) yields to march higher," Wong said.

Manufacturing in the United States shrunk for a fourth straight month in February and prices for raw materials increased, suggesting inflation could remain elevated.

Fed policymakers reiterated a hawkish tone, with Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari saying he was inclined "to push up my policy path."

Kashkari said "at this point... I lean towards continuing to raise further" beyond the 5.4% level that he had thought would be adequate to lower inflation.

Markets have largely priced in a 25 basis point (bps) increase at the Fed's March 21-22 meeting, but expectations of a larger 50 bps raise have increased.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury yields US10YT=RR hit 4% for the first time since November. The two-year yields US2YT=RR also went as high as 4.9%, their highest since 2007. US/

Adding further pressure to riskier Asian assets, the dollar index =USD, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies, strengthened 0.2% to 104.60.

"Traders will wait for more promising evidence from China's economic rebound in the upcoming weeks to be more bullish on Asian currencies," said Tina Teng, markets analyst at CMC Markets.

China's annual parliament opens on Sunday and will implement the biggest government reshuffle in a decade, confirming Xi Jinping's new economic team.

Stock markets in Southeast Asia were mixed, with stocks in Manila .PSI and Seoul .KS11 climbing 1.1% and 0.9%, respectively, to lead gains.

Equities in Jakarta .JKSE rose 0.3%, while Singapore's benchmark index .STI dropped 0.5%. Stocks in Bangkok .SETI were flat.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** South Korea's factory activity shrunk for an eighth month in February

** India's 10-year benchmark yields down 2.2 bps at 7.456%

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0346 GMT.

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

-0.16

-3.86

.N225

-0.08

5.36

China

CNY=CFXS

-0.33

+0.06

.SSEC

0.18

7.41

India

INR=IN

-0.08

+0.18

.NSEI

0.00

-3.61

Indonesia

IDR=

-0.26

+1.93

.JKSE

0.34

0.26

Malaysia

MYR=

-0.07

-1.63

.KLSE

0.14

-2.89

Philippines

PHP=

-0.09

+1.16

.PSI

1.06

1.69

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

+0.78

-3.65

.KS11

0.86

8.82

Singapore

SGD=

-0.24

-0.38

.STI

-0.50

-0.39

Taiwan

TWD=TP

-0.16

+0.24

.TWII

-0.05

10.28

Thailand

THB=TH

-0.50

-0.82

.SETI

0.02

-2.90

(Reporting by Upasana Singh in Bengaluru)

((Upasana.Singh@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.