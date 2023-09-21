EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies drop after US dollar gains on hawkish Fed

By Upasana Singh

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Asian currencies fell on Thursday as capital outflows and the U.S. Federal Reserve's hawkish stance on monetary policy that boosted Treasury yields and strengthened the dollar dampened risk sentiment.

Investors awaited monetary policy decisions from central banks in Indonesia and the Philippines, which are widely expected to keep interest rates steady later in the day and for the rest of the year.

The Philippine peso PHP= fell 0.5% to a two-week low and Indonesia's rupiah IDR= was down 0.1% ahead of the rate decisions.

In Thailand, the baht THB=TH pared early losses to depreciate 0.1% after Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said the country's central bank was monitoring the weak baht, which was not entirely bad for the economy.

Yield on the benchmark 10-year bonds TH10YT=RR rose two basis points to 3.190%. They touched a 16-month high of 3.26% on Wednesday.

Emerging Asia's central banks may struggle to find comfort from the Fed's skip given that higher U.S. Treasury yields and a firm dollar continue to bear down, Mizuho analysts said in a note.

Eroding real yield spreads against the U.S. threaten emerging Asian currencies and macro stability through capital flows, they said.

The U.S. central bank held interest rates steady on Wednesday and projected a further rate increase by the end of the year, saying monetary policy was likely to be significantly tighter through 2024 than previously thought.

The yield on two-year U.S. Treasury notes US2YT=RR rose to a 17-year high of 5.1970%, while the 10-year yield US10YT=RR jumped to 4.4310%, a new 16-year peak. US/

The dollar index =USD, which measures the currency against a basket of rivals, rose as high as 105.59 on Thursday, its strongest since March 9. FRX/

Most regional stock markets retreated, tracking Wall Street's overnight losses.

Stocks in Singapore and South Korea were set for their largest daily falls in over a month. Equities in Seoul .KS11 slumped 1.6% and Singapore's benchmark index .STI slipped 1.1%. Taiwan's shares .TWII slid 1.4%.

Bangkok .SETI and Manila .PSI shares were the outliers in the region, rising 0.3% and 0.4% respectively.

Separately, data on Wednesday showed Taiwan's export orders contracted for the 12th-straight month in August and missed expectations, as demand remains subdued due to factors such as high interest rates and weak demand from China.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** The Bank of Japan will end its negative interest rate policy next year, the majority of economists said in a Reuters poll, as the market has begun to envisage the demise of its ultra-easy monetary settings

** Indonesia's parliament passed President Joko Widodo's 3,325.1 trillion rupiah ($216.06 billion) budget for 2024, his final year in office, with a fiscal deficit of 2.29% of gross domestic product

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0427 GMT.

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

-0.01

-11.62

.N225

-1.22

25.01

China

CNY=CFXS

-0.14

-5.47

.SSEC

-0.59

0.03

India

INR=IN

+0.01

-0.42

.NSEI

-0.43

9.44

Indonesia

IDR=

-0.13

+1.10

.JKSE

-0.46

1.88

Malaysia

MYR=

+0.00

-6.04

.KLSE

-0.21

-3.14

Philippines

PHP=

-0.48

-2.19

.PSI

0.43

-7.61

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

-0.75

-5.64

.KS11

-1.57

12.66

Singapore

SGD=

-0.14

-2.00

.STI

-1.05

-1.33

Taiwan

TWD=TP

-0.33

-4.42

.TWII

-1.37

15.35

Thailand

THB=TH

-0.11

-4.34

.SETI

0.29

-9.37

(Reporting by Upasana Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Stephen Coates)

((Upasana.Singh@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.