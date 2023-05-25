EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies downbeat, Indonesian rupiah unmoved after rate decision

By Jaskiran Singh

May 25 (Reuters) - Asian currencies were in a sombre mood on Thursday as traders flocked to safe-haven assets amid a potential U.S. debt ceiling deadlock, while the Indonesian rupiah remained unmoved after its central bank kept rates unchanged.

This was the fourth consecutive meeting in which policy rates were kept unchanged. Bank Indonesia (BI) Governor Perry Warjiyo said that core inflation was seen staying within target range and headline inflation was seen returning to target in the third quarter.

"We believe this is a single step toward a dovish stance from BI," said Fakhrul Fulvian, an economist at Trimegah Securities.

"If the current situation is to be maintained, we believe BI to start its interest rate cut cycle by August or September this year."

The Indonesian rupiah IDR=, which was down 0.4%, remained unchanged, hovering around its lowest level since early April, while stocks in Jakarta .JKSE were down 0.5%.

Earlier in the day, data showed Singapore's economy shrank 0.4% on a quarter-on-quarter seasonally-adjusted basis, a reversal from the 0.1% growth in the fourth quarter of 2022.

The Singapore dollar SGD= depreciated 0.3%, eyeing losses for a fourth straight session, while its benchmark shares .STI fell 0.2%.

"We keep Singapore's GDP growth at 2.0% in 2023, with recovery momentum likely to be observed in the second half of the year," said Barnabas Gan, senior economist at RHB Singapore.

Elsewhere in Asia, the Malaysian ringgit MYR= was the top laggard among peers. It slid 0.6%, eyeing its seventh straight session of losses and holding near mid-November lows.

Analysts at Maybank attributed this to China's weak recovery and falling commodity prices, among others.

The Philippine peso PHP= and Thai baht THB=TH skidded 0.6% and 0.2%, respectively.

The Chinese yuan slipped 0.2% while stocks in Shanghai .SSECfell 0.2%, hitting new lows on account of the widening U.S.-China trade and technology dispute.

"The key reasons for such weakness have been the lacklustre leading economic data out from China and the 'inaction' of People's Bank of China (PBoC) to implement more accommodative monetary policies," said Kelvin Wong, senior market analyst, Asia Pacific at OANDA.

Globally, investor sentiment remained weak given the lack of progress on raising the U.S. government's $31.4 trillion debt ceiling ahead of a June 1 deadline.

Additionally, the Commerce Department's April personal consumption expenditure (PCE) index reading, the Fed's preferred inflation gauge, is due on Friday.

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0705 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

-0.09

-6.07

.N225

0.39

18.04

China

CNY=CFXS

-0.15

-2.42

.SSEC

-0.16

3.57

India

INR=IN

-0.12

-0.05

.NSEI

-0.19

0.81

Indonesia

IDR=

-0.35

+4.15

.JKSE

-0.49

-2.02

Malaysia

MYR=

-0.63

-4.72

.KLSE

-0.07

-5.81

Philippines

PHP=

-0.55

-0.64

.PSI

-0.84

-0.09

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

-0.65

-4.64

.KS11

-0.50

14.23

Singapore

SGD=

-0.27

-0.98

.STI

-0.19

-1.33

Taiwan

TWD=TP

+0.01

-0.27

.TWII

0.82

15.24

Thailand

THB=TH

-0.16

-0.35

.SETI

-0.03

-7.95

Reporting by Jaskiran Singh and Navya Mittal in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman

