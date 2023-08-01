EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies down on firm dollar, stocks rise

By Upasana Singh

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Most emerging Asian currencies were trading lower on Tuesday against a firm U.S. dollar, with the South Korean won and the Chinese yuan leading losses, while investors eyed stimulus measures from Beijing to support its post-pandemic recovery.

The won KRW=KFTC weakened 0.5% and the yuan CNY=CFXS fell 0.3%.

A private sector survey showed China's factory activity growth contracted for the first time in three months, while support measures announced by the State Council were seen short of specifics to bolster broader consumption.

The data was in line with the government's official PMI on Monday, raising challenges for policymakers seeking to revive momentum in China's post-COVID recovery amid high youth unemployment, mounting local debt pressure and weak demand.

"We are hoping that the government can address the excess real estate inventory, particularly in the mass market so that consumer confidence can recover," Lorraine Tan, head of equity research in Asia at Morningstar, said in a note.

"We think specific policies to target supply are needed, and a broader-based real estate recovery in China may take through 2025."

In South Korea, exports fell more than expected in July and at the steepest pace in more than three years, raising concerns that the downturn may drag on longer than expected.

"It could take a few months for trade to completely bottom out before making an eventual rebound," analysts at Maybank wrote in a note.

The Japanese yen JPY= fell 0.3%. The yen's retreat comes as investors looked past the Bank of Japan's surprise tweak of its 10-year yield ceiling to view changes to the negative short-term rate as a still distant prospect.

Separately, the country's factory activity contracted at a faster pace in July, taking a hit from soft orders.

The dollar index =USD rose 0.1% as of 0512 GMT, further adding pressure on riskier Asian assets.

Indonesia's rupiah IDR= depreciated 0.3%. Annual inflation in Southeast Asia's largest economy cooled further to 3.08% in July, moving closer to the middle of the central bank's target range of 2% to 4%.

The Indian rupee INR=IN and Malaysia's ringgit MYR= eased 0.1% each. The Philippine peso PHP= was the only outlier in the region as it appreciated 0.3%.

Stock markets in the region were broadly higher, with South Korea's benchmark index .KS11 climbing 1% to lead gains.

Equities in Manila .PSI advanced 0.5% and China's stocks .SSEC rose 0.1%.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** RBI to hold rates at 6.50% through Q1 2024, cut in April-June - Reuters poll

** Markets in Thailand were closed for a public holiday

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0512 GMT.

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

-0.30

-8.13

.N225

0.79

28.13

China

CNY=CFXS

-0.33

-3.73

.SSEC

0.12

6.66

India

INR=IN

-0.06

+0.51

.NSEI

0.11

9.23

Indonesia

IDR=

-0.26

+2.98

.JKSE

-0.49

0.68

Malaysia

MYR=

-0.09

-2.46

.KLSE

-0.38

-2.78

Philippines

PHP=

+0.33

+1.72

.PSI

0.51

0.90

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

-0.46

-1.25

.KS11

1.03

18.92

Singapore

SGD=

-0.19

+0.59

.STI

-0.14

3.63

Taiwan

TWD=TP

-0.24

-2.54

.TWII

0.29

21.63

Thailand

THB=TH

-

+1.26

.SETI

-

-6.75

(Reporting by Upasana Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

((Upasana.Singh@thomsonreuters.com;))

