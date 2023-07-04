EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies down after soft China data, Fed minutes in focus

By Upasana Singh

July 5 (Reuters) - Most emerging Asian currencies fell on Wednesday, as sentiment was hurt by soft services activity in the world's second-largest economy, while traders were also cautious before the release of the U.S. Federal Reserve's minutes from its last policy review.

The latest data broadly tracked official manufacturing purchasing managers' index released last week and highlighted weakening demand that is weighing on China's post-pandemic recovery momentum.

The yuan CNY=CFXS weakened 0.2%, while equities in Shanghai .SSEC dropped 0.5%.

Philippine's peso PHP= depreciated 0.3% and led losses in the region.

Data showed the country's annual inflation eased for a fifth straight month in June, reflecting a slower rise in food and transport costs.

Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) kept its benchmark interest rate steady at 6.25% at its last two meetings in June and May, joining other central banks in the region which are dialling back their policy tightening including Bank Indonesia.

"Even though the Fed is likely to hike two more times, we do not expect more hikes from the BSP," analysts at Barclays said in a note.

"With inflation moderating, the BSP has recently been emphasising that its focus is now on domestic inflation and the Fed's actions are 'now less of a factor'."

Markets are now waiting on the release of minutes from the Federal Reserve's latest meeting later in the day and the non-farm payrolls report on Friday for further clues on the path for monetary policy.

"We seek clarity on Fed's tightening trajectory, if inflationary pressures ease further ... and if China will unveil stimulus measures soon," said Christopher Wong, FX strategist at OCBC.

"A case of softer U.S. data and China stimulus will be most optimal for risk sentiment and for the U.S. dollar to trade softer."

Among other regional currencies, Thailand's baht THB=TH eased 0.1%. The country's headline consumer price index increased 0.23% in June from a year earlier, slowing from a 0.53% year-on-year rise in the previous month.

The South Korean won KRW=KFTC fell 0.2%. Indonesia's rupiah IDR=, the Singapore dollar SGD= and the Indian rupee INR=IN shed 0.1% each.

Stock markets in Asia were broadly lower, with equities in Manila .PSI and Seoul .KS11 dropping 0.7% and 0.4%, respectively. Singapore's benchmark index .STI retreated 0.5%, while Thailand's equities .SETI declined 0.2%.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Thai alliance unites on house leadership after spat over speaker

** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields ID10YT=RR are down 3.7 basis points at 6.189%​​

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0334 GMT.

COUNTRY FX RIC FX DAILY % FX YTD % INDEX STOCKS DAILY % STOCKS YTD % Japan JPY= -0.08 -9.30 .N225 -0.36 27.62 China CNY=CFXS -0.23 -4.61 .SSEC -0.47 4.56 India INR=IN -0.05 +0.80 .NSEI 0.00 7.09 Indonesia IDR= -0.10 +3.73 .JKSE 0.14 -2.33 Malaysia MYR= +0.09 -5.27 .KLSE 0.09 -6.80 Philippines PHP= -0.32 +0.43 .PSI -0.69 -1.47 S.Korea KRW=KFTC -0.16 -2.99 .KS11 -0.37 15.54 Singapore SGD= -0.08 -0.78 .STI -0.53 -1.99 Taiwan TWD=TP -0.10 -1.41 .TWII -0.20 21.00 Thailand THB=TH -0.14 -1.02 .SETI -0.22 -9.39 (Reporting by Upasana Singh in Bengaluru Editing by Shri Navaratnam) ((Upasana.Singh@thomsonreuters.com;))

