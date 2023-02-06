EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies dip on dollar strength, baht falls most in 16 years

By Harish Sridharan

Feb 6 (Reuters) - The Thai baht fell the most in a day in 16 years and headlined broad weakness for Asian currencies on Monday as the dollar extended its rally after a strong U.S. jobs report indicated

the Federal Reserve could keep interest rates higher for longer.

The baht THB=TH weakened 1.6% against the U.S. currency to 33.48, on track for its worst session since December 2006.

South Korea's won KRW=KFTC was down 1.5%, while the Philippine peso PHP= and Indonesia's rupiah IDR= both fell over 1%.

On Friday, the U.S. Labor Department's closely watched employment report showed that nonfarm payrolls surged by 517,000 last month. Economists in a Reuters poll had expected a gain of 185,000.

The data, which came on the heels of what were seen as largely dovish messages from the Federal Reserve and some other central banks earlier this week, spurred concerns about interest rates staying elevated, boosting the dollar and pushing bond markets lower.

"Even after accounting for recent loosening in U.S. financial conditions, EM Asia risks appear significantly underpriced," said Vishnu Varathan, head of economics and strategy at Mizuho Bank, Singapore.

The dollar index =USD touched a nearly 4-week high of 103.22 and was last at 103.06.

On Monday, data from Thailand's commerce ministry showed headline consumer price index (CPI) in the country rose 5.02% in January from a year earlier, the slowest pace in nine months and below analyst forecasts.

Over the course of the week, inflation data from the Philippines, Taiwan and India are expected, while Malaysia's gross domestic product (GDP) is also scheduled for release.

Indonesia posted a faster-than-expected annual economic growth in the fourth quarter of 5.01%, official data showed on Monday.

A Reuters poll had expected gross domestic product in the fourth quarter to be 4.84% bigger than the same period last year, below the 5.72% annual expansion recorded for the previous three months.

Equities in the region were also largely weaker. Stocks in Manila .PSI fell 1.4%, while shares in Taipei .TWII, Seoul .KS11 and Jakarta .JKSE were down between 0.7% and 1.3%.

In India, an extended selloff in Adani group's stocks further pressured equities, dragging the local benchmark .NSEI down 0.6%. .BO

The Reserve Bank of India is expected to raise its main interest rate by a modest 25 basis points to 6.50% at its meeting on Wednesday, before leaving it at that level for the rest of the year.

HIGHLIGHTS

** Yield on Indonesia's benchmark 10-year note ID10YT=RR rises to 6.632%

** Indonesia president warns regulator to boost supervision after Adani rout

** Taiwan exports seen contracting for fifth straight month in January

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0415 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX DAILY % FX YTD % INDEX STOCKS DAILY % STOCKS YTD % Japan JPY= -0.47 -12.68 .N225 0.77 6.23 China CNY=CFXS +0.30 -6.27 .SSEC -1.01 -11.24 India INR=IN -0.76 -9.85 .NSEI -0.57 2.30 Indonesia IDR= -1.05 -5.30 .JKSE -0.69 4.29 Malaysia MYR= - -2.16 .KLSE - -4.92 Philippines PHP= -1.00 -5.91 .PSI -1.30 -2.62 S.Korea KRW=KFTC -1.47 -4.73 .KS11 -1.07 9.72 Singapore SGD= -0.05 +1.92 .STI 0.17 4.27 Taiwan TWD=TP -0.06 -7.45 .TWII -0.98 9.29 Thailand THB=TH -1.46 -0.24 .SETI -0.37 1.48 Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E Asian stock marketshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4 (Reporting by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman) ((Harish.Sridharan@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/damnit_saladin;))

