EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies climb, Thai baht leads gains

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

March 12, 2023 — 10:13 pm EDT

Written by Reuters ->

March 13 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0206 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

134.640

134.98

+0.25

Sing dlr

1.349

1.3489

+0.02

Taiwan dlr

30.790

30.848

+0.19

Korean won

1317.300

1324.2

+0.52

Baht

34.640

35.005

+1.05

Peso

54.990

55.16

+0.31

Rupiah

15420.000

15445

+0.16

Rupee

82.040

82.04

+0.00

Ringgit

4.512

4.518

+0.13

Yuan

6.917

6.9195

+0.04

Change so far in 2023

Currency

Latest bid

End 2022

Pct Move

Japan yen

134.640

131.110

-2.62

Sing dlr

1.349

1.340

-0.65

Taiwan dlr

30.790

30.708

-0.27

Korean won

1317.300

1264.500

-4.01

Baht

34.640

34.585

-0.16

Peso

54.990

55.670

+1.24

Rupiah

15420.000

15565.000

+0.94

Rupee

82.040

82.720

+0.83

Ringgit

4.512

4.400

-2.48

Yuan

6.917

6.900

-0.24

(Compiled by Navya Mittal in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.