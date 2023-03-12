EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies climb, Thai baht leads gains

March 13 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0206 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
134.640
134.98
+0.25
Sing dlr
1.349
1.3489
+0.02
Taiwan dlr
30.790
30.848
+0.19
Korean won
1317.300
1324.2
+0.52
Baht
34.640
35.005
+1.05
Peso
54.990
55.16
+0.31
Rupiah
15420.000
15445
+0.16
Rupee
82.040
82.04
+0.00
Ringgit
4.512
4.518
+0.13
Yuan
6.917
6.9195
+0.04
Change so far in 2023
Currency
Latest bid
End 2022
Pct Move
Japan yen
134.640
131.110
-2.62
Sing dlr
1.349
1.340
-0.65
Taiwan dlr
30.790
30.708
-0.27
Korean won
1317.300
1264.500
-4.01
Baht
34.640
34.585
-0.16
Peso
54.990
55.670
+1.24
Rupiah
15420.000
15565.000
+0.94
Rupee
82.040
82.720
+0.83
Ringgit
4.512
4.400
-2.48
Yuan
6.917
6.900
-0.24
(Compiled by Navya Mittal in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
