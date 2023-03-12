EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies climb, Thai baht leads gains

March 13 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0206 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

134.640

134.98

+0.25

Sing dlr

1.349

1.3489

+0.02

Taiwan dlr

30.790

30.848

+0.19

Korean won

1317.300

1324.2

+0.52

Baht

34.640

35.005

+1.05

Peso

54.990

55.16

+0.31

Rupiah

15420.000

15445

+0.16

Rupee

82.040

82.04

+0.00

Ringgit

4.512

4.518

+0.13

Yuan

6.917

6.9195

+0.04

Change so far in 2023

Currency

Latest bid

End 2022

Pct Move

Japan yen

134.640

131.110

-2.62

Sing dlr

1.349

1.340

-0.65

Taiwan dlr

30.790

30.708

-0.27

Korean won

1317.300

1264.500

-4.01

Baht

34.640

34.585

-0.16

Peso

54.990

55.670

+1.24

Rupiah

15420.000

15565.000

+0.94

Rupee

82.040

82.720

+0.83

Ringgit

4.512

4.400

-2.48

Yuan

6.917

6.900

-0.24

(Compiled by Navya Mittal in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

