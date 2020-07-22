EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies cheered by dollar woes, Singapore shares falter

By Shashwat Awasthi and Pranav A K

July 22 (Reuters) - Emerging Asian currencies advanced on Wednesday as unease around the next round of economic stimulus in the United States shook the U.S. dollar, while concerns about rising coronavirus cases and imminent cuts to corporate dividends dented Singapore stocks.

The Taiwanese dollar TWD=TP and South Korea's won KRW=KFTC each rose for the fourth straight session, with Taiwan's currency on track for its best day in almost three months while the Indonesian rupiah IDR= and Thai baht THB= also posted modest gains.

Investors' appetite for risk has improved this week on news of progress in developing vaccines for the novel coronavirus, reducing the U.S. dollar's safe-harbour appeal.

Republicans and Democrats are also struggling to come to terms over more fiscal support for the economy, contrasting with the historic deal done in Europe this week.

"The U.S. fiscal negotiations would not be inspiring anyone to hold capital in the U.S. and while most think we will see a resolution around Phase 4 stimulus, we find little progress being made at this juncture," foreign exchange broker Pepperstone's head of research Chris Weston said.

Stock markets across Southeast Asia were mixed, with Singapore .STI the main standout, down almost 1% as property firms led losses, following a cut in dividend by real estate investment trust Mapletree Industrial Trust MAPI.SI.

"There are fears that others will follow. The market expects more difficult dividend cuts across sectors," said Jeffrey Halley, an analyst at trading platform OANDA.

The city state also reported almost 400 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, its highest daily count in more than a month.

Data from Malaysia showed the economy remained in deflationary territory for the fourth month in a row in June, with the consumer price index falling 1.9%, in line with estimates.

The ringgit MYR= firmed 0.2% while Kuala Lampur stocks .KLSE edged 0.1% lower.

"We see inflation staying deep in negative territory during the rest of the year and the central bank cutting its policy rate by at least one more 25 basis points in this cycle," ING analysts said in a note.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Indonesian 3-year benchmark yields are down 17.5 basis points at 5.748%

** Top losers on the Singapore STI .STI include Thai Beverage PCL TBEV.SI down 2.27%, Singapore Exchange SGXL.SI down 1.54% and Singapore Technologies Engineering STEG.SI down 1.51%

** Top losers on Thailand's SETI .SETI include Apex Development PCL APEX.BK down 11.11%, Asia Hotel PCL ASIA.BK down 7.41% and Sri Trang Gloves (Thailand) PCL STGT.BK down 6.33%

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0416 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

-0.07

+1.66

.N225

-0.49

-3.74

China

CNY=CFXS

+0.12

-0.13

.SSEC

1.20

10.19

India

INR=IN

-0.06

-4.28

.NSEI

-0.12

-8.38

Indonesia

IDR=

+0.20

-5.26

.JKSE

0.31

-18.56

Malaysia

MYR=

+0.21

-3.81

.KLSE

-0.13

0.32

Philippines

PHP=

-0.02

+2.67

.PSI

0.11

-21.40

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

+0.37

-3.10

.KS11

0.01

1.43

Singapore

SGD=

-0.01

-2.81

.STI

-0.85

-19.10

Taiwan

TWD=TP

+0.49

+2.37

.TWII

0.49

3.84

Thailand

THB=TH

+0.16

-5.14

.SETI

-0.26

-13.06

