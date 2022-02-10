EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies cautious ahead of key U.S. inflation data

By Indranil Sarkar

Feb 10 (Reuters) - Most Asian currencies took a cautious stance on Thursday as investors await key U.S. inflation data for any clues on the pace of Federal Reserve interest rate hikes, while the rupiah held steady ahead of Indonesia's policy decision.

The Fed is broadly expected to begin raising rates next month although there is no clarity about the pace of tightening.

The rupiah IDR= inched 0.1% higher ahead of the country's policy decision, where Bank Indonesia is expected to keep interest rates unchanged at 3.5%.

However, over one third of respondents in a Reuters poll expect a hike as soon as next quarter. Most predicted 50 basis points of tightening in July-September, compared with 25 basis point increases in the third and fourth quarters in a January poll.

"To us, there remains a risk that BI would opt to hike policy rate in March soon after the Fed meeting that might see continued hawkishness," analysts at OCBC Bank wrote in a note.

The Jakarta stock index .JKSE rose 0.2%.

The Indian rupee INR=IN slipped 0.3% after the central bank's key lending rate was held steady at record lows on Thursday, but it surprised markets by leaving the key deposit rate unchanged against some economists' predictions of a hike to re-align it with short-term money market rates.

Other major currencies - the Malaysia ringgit MYR=, S. Korean won KRW=KFTC, Thai baht THB=TH and Philippine peso PHP= - were all broadly flat with greenback index =USD inching lower by 0.05% on Thursday.

Sentiment was similar across most stock markets in the region, with South Korean shares .KS12 inching 0.2% higher after the country reported record coronavirus cases.

Meanwhile, Malaysian stocks .KLSE rose 0.8%, while Philippine stocks .PSI slipped 0.9%.

Chinese shares .SSEC also fell 0.1%, dragged by a slump in battery maker Contemporary Amperex Technology and profit-taking in consumer firms.

HIGHLIGHTS

** Top gainers on the Jakarta stock index .JKSE include Gozco Plantations Tbk PT GZCO.JK up 29.55%, PT Wilton Makmur Indonesia Tbk SQMI.JK up 24.53%

** Top gainers on FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kl Index .KLSE include IOI Corporation Bhd IOIB.KL up 3.9%, Sime Darby Plantation Bhd SIPL.KL up 3.83%.

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0511 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

-0.10

-0.45

.N225

+0.4

-3.9

China

CNY=CFXS

+0.06

-0.06

.SSEC

-0.10

-4.49

India

INR=IN

-0.19

-0.83

.NSEI

0.45

1.08

Indonesia

IDR=

+0.07

-0.66

.JKSE

0.24

4.10

Malaysia

MYR=

+0.00

-0.45

.KLSE

0.79

-0.24

Philippines

PHP=

-0.04

-0.53

.PSI

-0.93

4.35

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

+0.04

-0.60

.KS11

0.18

-6.85

Singapore

SGD=

-0.07

+0.49

.STI

0.00

9.49

Taiwan

TWD=TP

-0.04

-0.51

.TWII

0.58

0.21

Thailand

THB=TH

+0.06

+2.08

.SETI

0.06

2.81

Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Asian stock marketshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

(Reporting by Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sam Holmes)

