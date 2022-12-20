EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies broadly weaken; Korean won, Philippine peso gain

Dec 21 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0209 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

132.150

131.7

-0.34

Sing dlr

1.352

1.3499

-0.13

Taiwan dlr

30.712

30.72

+0.03

Korean won

1286.800

1289.6

+0.22

Baht

34.725

34.67

-0.16

Peso

55.190

55.24

+0.09

Rupiah

15600.000

15600

+0.00

Rupee

0.00

82.755

0.00

Ringgit

4.432

4.43

-0.05

Yuan

6.965

6.961

-0.06

Change so far in 2022

Currency

Latest bid

End 2021

Pct Move

Japan yen

132.150

115.08

-12.92

Sing dlr

1.352

1.3490

-0.20

Taiwan dlr

30.712

27.676

-9.89

Korean won

1286.800

1188.60

-7.63

Baht

34.725

33.39

-3.84

Peso

55.190

50.99

-7.61

Rupiah

15600.000

14250

-8.65

Rupee

0.00

74.33

-10.18

Ringgit

4.432

4.1640

-6.05

Yuan

6.965

6.3550

-8.76

(Compiled by Harshita Swaminathan; editing by Uttaresh.V)

