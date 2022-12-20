EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies broadly weaken; Korean won, Philippine peso gain

Dec 21 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0209 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
132.150
131.7
-0.34
Sing dlr
1.352
1.3499
-0.13
Taiwan dlr
30.712
30.72
+0.03
Korean won
1286.800
1289.6
+0.22
Baht
34.725
34.67
-0.16
Peso
55.190
55.24
+0.09
Rupiah
15600.000
15600
+0.00
Rupee
0.00
82.755
0.00
Ringgit
4.432
4.43
-0.05
Yuan
6.965
6.961
-0.06
Change so far in 2022
Currency
Latest bid
End 2021
Pct Move
Japan yen
132.150
115.08
-12.92
Sing dlr
1.352
1.3490
-0.20
Taiwan dlr
30.712
27.676
-9.89
Korean won
1286.800
1188.60
-7.63
Baht
34.725
33.39
-3.84
Peso
55.190
50.99
-7.61
Rupiah
15600.000
14250
-8.65
Rupee
0.00
74.33
-10.18
Ringgit
4.432
4.1640
-6.05
Yuan
6.965
6.3550
-8.76
(Compiled by Harshita Swaminathan; editing by Uttaresh.V)
