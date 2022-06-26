EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies broadly move higher, S.Korean won shines

Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0210 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

134.650

135.17

+0.39

Sing dlr

1.385

1.3855

+0.02

Taiwan dlr

29.641

29.732

+0.31

Korean won

1283.800

1298.2

+1.12

Baht

35.430

35.485

+0.16

Peso

54.905

54.89

-0.03

Rupiah

14790.000

14845

+0.37

Rupee

0.00

78.345

0.00

Ringgit

4.402

4.4

-0.05

Yuan

6.691

6.6898

-0.01

Change so far in 2022

Currency

Latest bid

End 2021

Pct Move

Japan yen

134.650

115.08

-14.53

Sing dlr

1.385

1.3490

-2.61

Taiwan dlr

29.641

27.676

-6.63

Korean won

1283.800

1188.60

-7.42

Baht

35.430

33.39

-5.76

Peso

54.905

50.99

-7.13

Rupiah

14790.000

14250

-3.65

Rupee

78.345

74.33

-5.12

Ringgit

4.402

4.1640

-5.41

Yuan

6.691

6.3550

-5.02

(Compiled by Harshita Swaminathan; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

