EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies broadly move higher, S.Korean won shines

June 27 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0210 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
134.650
135.17
+0.39
Sing dlr
1.385
1.3855
+0.02
Taiwan dlr
29.641
29.732
+0.31
Korean won
1283.800
1298.2
+1.12
Baht
35.430
35.485
+0.16
Peso
54.905
54.89
-0.03
Rupiah
14790.000
14845
+0.37
Rupee
0.00
78.345
0.00
Ringgit
4.402
4.4
-0.05
Yuan
6.691
6.6898
-0.01
Change so far in 2022
Currency
Latest bid
End 2021
Pct Move
Japan yen
134.650
115.08
-14.53
Sing dlr
1.385
1.3490
-2.61
Taiwan dlr
29.641
27.676
-6.63
Korean won
1283.800
1188.60
-7.42
Baht
35.430
33.39
-5.76
Peso
54.905
50.99
-7.13
Rupiah
14790.000
14250
-3.65
Rupee
78.345
74.33
-5.12
Ringgit
4.402
4.1640
-5.41
Yuan
6.691
6.3550
-5.02
(Compiled by Harshita Swaminathan; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
