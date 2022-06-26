EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies broadly move higher, S.Korean won shines

June 27 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0210 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

134.650

135.17

+0.39

Sing dlr

1.385

1.3855

+0.02

Taiwan dlr

29.641

29.732

+0.31

Korean won

1283.800

1298.2

+1.12

Baht

35.430

35.485

+0.16

Peso

54.905

54.89

-0.03

Rupiah

14790.000

14845

+0.37

Rupee

0.00

78.345

0.00

Ringgit

4.402

4.4

-0.05

Yuan

6.691

6.6898

-0.01

Change so far in 2022

Currency

Latest bid

End 2021

Pct Move

Japan yen

134.650

115.08

-14.53

Sing dlr

1.385

1.3490

-2.61

Taiwan dlr

29.641

27.676

-6.63

Korean won

1283.800

1188.60

-7.42

Baht

35.430

33.39

-5.76

Peso

54.905

50.99

-7.13

Rupiah

14790.000

14250

-3.65

Rupee

78.345

74.33

-5.12

Ringgit

4.402

4.1640

-5.41

Yuan

6.691

6.3550

-5.02

(Compiled by Harshita Swaminathan; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

