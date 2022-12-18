EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies broadly higher, Thai baht leads gains

Dec 19 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0210 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

136.030

136.69

+0.49

Sing dlr

1.356

1.3586

+0.18

Taiwan dlr

30.730

30.71

-0.07

Korean won

1299.500

1305.4

+0.45

Baht

34.760

34.955

+0.56

Peso

55.400

55.52

+0.22

Rupiah

15615.000

15595

-0.13

Rupee

0.00

82.87

0.00

Ringgit

4.415

4.422

+0.16

Yuan

6.974

6.975

+0.01

Change so far in 2022

Currency

Latest bid

End 2021

Pct Move

Japan yen

136.030

115.08

-15.40

Sing dlr

1.356

1.3490

-0.53

Taiwan dlr

30.730

27.676

-9.94

Korean won

1299.500

1188.60

-8.53

Baht

34.760

33.39

-3.94

Peso

55.400

50.99

-7.96

Rupiah

15615.000

14250

-8.74

Rupee

0.00

74.33

-10.31

Ringgit

4.415

4.1640

-5.69

Yuan

6.974

6.3550

-8.88

(Compiled by Harshita Swaminathan; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

