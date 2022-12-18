EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies broadly higher, Thai baht leads gains

Dec 19 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0210 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
136.030
136.69
+0.49
Sing dlr
1.356
1.3586
+0.18
Taiwan dlr
30.730
30.71
-0.07
Korean won
1299.500
1305.4
+0.45
Baht
34.760
34.955
+0.56
Peso
55.400
55.52
+0.22
Rupiah
15615.000
15595
-0.13
Rupee
0.00
82.87
0.00
Ringgit
4.415
4.422
+0.16
Yuan
6.974
6.975
+0.01
Change so far in 2022
Currency
Latest bid
End 2021
Pct Move
Japan yen
136.030
115.08
-15.40
Sing dlr
1.356
1.3490
-0.53
Taiwan dlr
30.730
27.676
-9.94
Korean won
1299.500
1188.60
-8.53
Baht
34.760
33.39
-3.94
Peso
55.400
50.99
-7.96
Rupiah
15615.000
14250
-8.74
Rupee
0.00
74.33
-10.31
Ringgit
4.415
4.1640
-5.69
Yuan
6.974
6.3550
-8.88
(Compiled by Harshita Swaminathan; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
